The ‘Blaze Star’ Could Light Up Tonight's Sky, Here's How to Spot a New Star Before It Vanishes Forever

Somewhere in the night sky right now, a faint, unremarkable star is quietly building toward an explosion that could make it one of the brightest points overhead for a few unforgettable nights. Astronomers have been watching for it for years. As it happens, today, June 25, 2026, is the exact date several researchers flagged as the most statistically likely moment for it to finally happen.

It hasn't gone off yet. But that's exactly why skywatchers everywhere are paying close attention tonight.

Meet the Blaze Star

The star in question is called T Coronae Borealis, nicknamed the "Blaze Star," sitting roughly 3,000 light-years from Earth. It isn't actually one star but two: a bloated red giant and a much smaller, incredibly dense white dwarf, locked in a tight orbit around each other.

Over time, the white dwarf siphons hydrogen gas away from its larger neighbor. Once enough material piles up on the white dwarf's surface, it triggers a sudden thermonuclear explosion — what astronomers call a nova. The white dwarf isn't destroyed in the process. Once it's blown off the extra material, it simply starts pulling fuel from its companion all over again, slowly resetting the clock for the next blast.

Advertisement

This particular pairing is extremely rare. According to NASA, only five recurring novae like this one are known to exist anywhere in the Milky Way.

Why Everyone Expects It Soon

T CrB has only been caught erupting twice in recorded history, once in 1866, and again in 1946, almost exactly 80 years apart. That pattern is the entire reason scientists believe another eruption is due around now.

Advertisement

The trouble is, predicting the exact day has turned out to be far harder than expected. Based on a dimming pattern that closely echoed what happened just before the 1946 eruption, some astronomers initially expected the star to blow as early as 2024. It didn't. Since then, several other predicted dates have come and gone quietly, including attempts in late 2024 and twice more in 2025.

The latest and most closely watched estimate, calculated using statistical modeling of the system's behavior, points to today. Even the scientists behind that prediction are careful to call it just a statistical best guess, not a certainty. As one NASA astrophysicist put it a couple of years ago, researchers know the eruption has to happen eventually; they just can't pin it down to an exact day.

What Happens When It Erupts

When the explosion finally happens, the change will be dramatic. Right now, T CrB is far too dim to see without a telescope, sitting at what astronomers call magnitude 10, well beyond what the human eye can pick out in a dark sky, which tops out around magnitude 6. Lower numbers mean brighter objects on this scale.

During an eruption, T CrB is expected to rocket up to around magnitude 2, bright enough to rival Polaris, the North Star, and visible to the naked eye without any equipment at all. That dramatic shift will likely last under a week before the star fades from naked-eye visibility, though it should remain visible through binoculars for a while longer after that.

Where to Look Tonight

T CrB sits inside Corona Borealis, a small, semicircular constellation also known as the Northern Crown , easy to overlook normally, but worth knowing for the next few weeks. In early summer evenings, it sits high overhead between the constellations Boötes and Hercules.

To find the exact spot, locate Epsilon Coronae Borealis, the second star from the left in the semicircle. From there, look roughly one degree to the lower right about the width of a finger held at arm's length and that's where T CrB sits.

A pair of basic 10x50 binoculars or even a small beginner telescope should be enough to monitor the spot until any change becomes visible to the naked eye.

Should You Stay Up Watching Tonight?

Realistically, nobody knows if tonight is actually the night. Several earlier predictions for this exact star have already come and gone without anything happening, and some astronomers remain skeptical of the modeling behind today's specific date. If June passes quietly, the next statistically likely window falls in February 2027.