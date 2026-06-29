Explained: What Is GAGAN? How ISRO's Indigenous Navigation System Helped An IndiGo Flight Land Safely in Udaipur

Udaipur: In a major milestone for Indian aviation history, an IndiGo Airbus A320 commercial passenger jet safely touched down at Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur.

While the descent appeared entirely routine to travellers, the flight marked a monumental technological leap.

Under the watchful supervision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), it became the first commercial jetliner in India to land using GAGAN, the country’s indigenous satellite-based augmentation network, rather than traditional, ground-based radio beams.

While smaller turboprop planes have successfully tested the technology before, this operation marks the formal expansion of custom satellite guidance into mainline, heavy passenger jet operations.

Advertisement

What is GAGAN?

GAGAN stands for GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation. Jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), it is not an independent constellation of location satellites like standard GPS.

Instead, think of GAGAN as an elite, ultra-precise "fact-checker" that acts on top of the existing GPS network.

Advertisement

When standard GPS data passes through Earth’s ionosphere, an electrically charged layer of the upper atmosphere, the signals are bent and slowed down.

Above India, this disturbance is highly unstable due to a regional weather phenomenon known as the equatorial ionisation anomaly.

While standard GPS errors of a few meters are harmless for regular smartphone maps, a 70-ton commercial jet descending through heavy cloud cover requires centimetre-level precision. GAGAN bridges this exact gap.

How GAGAN Guided the IndiGo Jet to the Runway?

To pull off the historic Udaipur landing, GAGAN utilised its high-tech, closed-loop network across India:

A ground network of 15 precisely surveyed reference stations mapped across India continuously measures raw GPS signals, flagging positional errors caused by atmospheric bending.

A central master control facility processes these discrepancies in real time and beams instantaneous correction data up to ISRO's GSAT-8 and GSAT-10 satellites hovering over the equator.

The satellites broadcast the corrected data straight into the IndiGo cockpit, enabling a Localiser Performance with Vertical Guidance (LPV) approach.

This gives pilots absolute horizontal and vertical accuracy down to 200 feet above the ground.

The System’s Ultimate Safety Guardrail: Beyond high-tier accuracy, GAGAN features an immediate "integrity check."

If an atmospheric storm blocks or distorts the satellite correction data, the system flags a drop in reliability, alerting the flight crew within seconds, allowing them to abort the approach if required.

Why This is a Major Game-Changer for Smaller Airports?

Setting up traditional, ground-based Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) is an incredibly expensive process, requiring extensive equipment procurement, physical land footprint, and ongoing validation.

For secondary and regional tier-2 or tier-3 airports across India, installing ILS is often financially or logistically impossible.

By successfully executing this satellite-based landing system (SLS) approach on an Airbus jet, India has proved it can bring elite precision-landing technology to any regional airstrip without deploying millions in ground hardware.