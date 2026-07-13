Who Is Anil Menon? Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut All Set to Embark on Maiden ISS Mission on July 14

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Dr Anil Menon is set to script history as he prepares for his first-ever spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14.

The 41-year-old astronaut will launch aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, accompanied by Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina.

The mission marks Menon's maiden journey to space and will see him spend nearly eight months aboard the orbiting laboratory as part of Expedition 74/75, conducting cutting-edge scientific research and technology demonstrations.

Who Is Anil Menon?

Dr. Anil Menon was selected as part of NASA's 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class and officially joined the agency in January 2022.

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Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Indian and Ukrainian immigrant parents, Menon is an emergency medicine physician, aerospace medicine specialist and a Colonel in the US Space Force. He is also married to fellow space professional Anna Menon, and the couple has two children.

Before becoming an astronaut, Menon served as SpaceX's first flight surgeon, where he helped build the company's medical programme and supported the historic Demo-2 mission, which marked SpaceX's first human spaceflight.

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Distinguished Career in Medicine and Space Exploration

Menon has an extensive academic and professional background. He holds:

A Bachelor's degree in Neurobiology from Harvard University

A Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University

A Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Stanford Medical School

Additional specialisations in Emergency Medicine, Wilderness Medicine, Aerospace Medicine and a Master's in Public Health

Throughout his career, he has worked as a flight surgeon for NASA, served with the US Air Force, deployed to Afghanistan, assisted during the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the 2015 Nepal earthquake, and treated climbers on Mount Everest through the Himalayan Rescue Association.

He has also logged over 1,000 flying hours as a certified pilot.

During his stay aboard the International Space Station, Menon will lead several scientific experiments aimed at advancing long-duration human spaceflight and improving life on Earth.

According to NASA, his research will include refining the in-space production of semiconductor crystals, which could help manufacture high-performance computer chips, artificial intelligence hardware and advanced medical devices.

He will also conduct ultrasound experiments using augmented reality and artificial intelligence, which could reduce the need for medical support from Earth during future deep-space missions.

In addition, Menon will serve as a research participant in studies examining blood flow in microgravity and will test bioprinting vascular tissue in space to better understand ageing and support future medical therapies.

Launch Scheduled for July 14

The Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft is scheduled to lift off at 10:47 a.m. EDT (7:47 p.m. Baikonur time) on July 14. After an approximately three-hour journey, the spacecraft is expected to dock automatically with the International Space Station.

Once aboard, Menon and his crewmates will join astronauts from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Roscosmos for an expedition expected to continue until April 2027.