Sai Praneeth Pulls Out Of Thomas Cup, Denmark Open After PV Sindhu Agrees To Play

This week, Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth pulled out of the Thomas Cup team (October 3 to 11) and the Denmark Open. Sai Praneeth's decision comes a day after PV Sindhu agreed to participate in the Thomas Cup. Earlier, the reigning World Champion had opted out of the upcoming events due to some personal reasons.

Why is Sai Praneeth pulling out of the Thomas Cup and Denmark Open?

As per reports, Praneeth has chosen to sit out the tournament because he is lacking the required fitness. The World No.13 said that he resumed training on September 6, but needed rest after some "niggles" and pain. Due to the long COVID-19-forced haitus, Praneeth has chosen to resume training a "very low-intensity" as he does not want to rush into a top tournament with doubtful fitness and risk aggravation and injury.

Praneeth has decided to opt-out of all European tournaments and will focus on participating in the Asian events. Now, Srikanth will lead India's Thomas Cup team, along with Parupalli Kashyap, Shubhankar Dey and Lakshya Sen.

The SAI Pullela Gopichand Academy is looking to start training as soon as they can, considering countries have to announced final squads by September 18. As per reports, the academy is trying to fast-track the process, which includes a ten-day quarantine to secure the training bubble in Hyderabad. The Indian Express reported that Hyderabad-based shuttlers want to travel from home, while others are expected to meet at the academy. It was also reported that several players have safety concerns about the national camp.

PV Sindhu to play in upcoming international events

On the other hand, Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed Monday that Sindhu would play the upcoming events. As per reports, BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma convinced the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist to play. Before the confirmation, Sharma tweeted about participating in the Thomas and Uber Cup. Apart form Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ira Sharma, Meghna Jakkampudi, Poorvisha Ram, Sanjana Santosh and Ashwini Bhatt will also be part of the women's team. Apart from Sai Praneeth, men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also pulled out of the tournament.

(Image credits: B Sai Praneeth Instagram)