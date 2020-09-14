Last Updated:

Thomas And Uber Cup Finals Could Be Postponed Until After 2021 Tokyo Olympics

According to recent reports, the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals could be postponed to next year and be conducted after the Tokyo Olympics wrap up.

Written By
Devika Pawar
thomas and uber cup

The Thomas and Uber Cups scheduled for October the first major Badminton World Federation (BWF) events to be played after the COVID-19 shutdown. However, multiple nations include the Thailand, Korea and Indonesia badminton teams have withdrawn due to COVID-19 concerns. As a result, the BWF held an emergency virtual council meeting to postpone the Finals until after the Tokyo Olympics. 

Also read | BAI cancels badminton preparatory camps, announces Thomas and Uber Cup teams: Badminton news

TUC2020 postponed: Thomas and Uber Cup Finals most likely to be postponed after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals are currently scheduled to take place in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11. This will resume international badminton, which has been suspended since March. A few days ago, the Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia badminton teams withdrew from the tournament. Last Friday, Korea also withdrew from the tournament. Though the Indian teams were announced, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal raised an alarm about the COVID-19 health concerns. 

Also read | Thailand withdraws from Thomas and Uber Cup: Denmark badminton

Why is the TUC2020 postponed?

As per The Star, the decision to postpone the Thomas and Uber Cup has already been made after a virtual meeting on Sunday. The BWF is expected to announce the official statement soon. The Star reported that Indonesia's withdrawal proved to be the final straw in the decision being made. Indonesia has won the Thomas Cup 13 times and the Uber Cup three times. Japan and China were also reported to have been contemplating pulling out. 

While Saina Nehwal raised concerns on Twitter, COVID-19 complications led to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) cancelling the national camp at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. If the event is postponed, it will be the third such instance for the finals in 2020. They were scheduled for May (16 to 24), before being moved to August 15. 

Also read | Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu agrees to participate in Thomas and Uber Cup: Denmark badminton

Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Ajay Singhania released a statement about the decision to cancel the camp in Hyderabad. As per Singhania, the decision was taken "after a lot of deliberation" and meeting with stakeholders. The Indian squads were announced by national coach Pullela Gopichand and the five selectors. Teams for the Denmark Open and Masters were also announced. 

Also read | Sai Praneeth pulls out of Thomas Cup, Denmark Open after PV Sindhu agrees to play: Thomas and Uber Cup

(Image credits: PTI)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND