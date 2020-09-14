Thomas And Uber Cup Finals Could Be Postponed Until After 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The Thomas and Uber Cups scheduled for October the first major Badminton World Federation (BWF) events to be played after the COVID-19 shutdown. However, multiple nations include the Thailand, Korea and Indonesia badminton teams have withdrawn due to COVID-19 concerns. As a result, the BWF held an emergency virtual council meeting to postpone the Finals until after the Tokyo Olympics.

TUC2020 postponed: Thomas and Uber Cup Finals most likely to be postponed after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals are currently scheduled to take place in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11. This will resume international badminton, which has been suspended since March. A few days ago, the Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia badminton teams withdrew from the tournament. Last Friday, Korea also withdrew from the tournament. Though the Indian teams were announced, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal raised an alarm about the COVID-19 health concerns.

Why is the TUC2020 postponed?

As per The Star, the decision to postpone the Thomas and Uber Cup has already been made after a virtual meeting on Sunday. The BWF is expected to announce the official statement soon. The Star reported that Indonesia's withdrawal proved to be the final straw in the decision being made. Indonesia has won the Thomas Cup 13 times and the Uber Cup three times. Japan and China were also reported to have been contemplating pulling out.

7 countries have withdrawn from tournament cause of the pandemic...Is it safe enough to conduct this tournament during this time ??... (Thomas and Uber Cup 2020) #coronavirus https://t.co/HC1qnueeLb — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 13, 2020

While Saina Nehwal raised concerns on Twitter, COVID-19 complications led to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) cancelling the national camp at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. If the event is postponed, it will be the third such instance for the finals in 2020. They were scheduled for May (16 to 24), before being moved to August 15.

ANNOUNCEMENT 📢



🇮🇳's preparatory camp for #ThomasandUberCup has been cancelled.



"With the SOP implemented and quarantine procedures followed, there will not be enough time to conduct a camp," said #BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania.



Find out the final 🇮🇳 squad for TUC ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x3WAQUYzxG — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 10, 2020

Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Ajay Singhania released a statement about the decision to cancel the camp in Hyderabad. As per Singhania, the decision was taken "after a lot of deliberation" and meeting with stakeholders. The Indian squads were announced by national coach Pullela Gopichand and the five selectors. Teams for the Denmark Open and Masters were also announced.

