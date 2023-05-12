BWF Sudirman Cup 2023: Squads, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming, Date And Timings

Indian badminton stars like HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, and the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are all set to feature in the BWF Sudirman Cup 2023. The event is all set to take place in the Suzhou of the People's Republic of China and will start on May 14, 2023.

The Indian fans will have a lot of expectations from big names like two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, Commonwealth Games champion Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Ashwani Ponappa, and many more. China will also be looking to defend their title on their home soil.

BWF Sudirman Cup 2023: Schedule

Sunday 14 May 2023

10 AM

Group C – IND vs TPE

Group D – FRA vs KOR

Group C - AUS vs MAS

5 PM

Group D – ENG vs JPN

Group A – SGP vs DEN

Group A – EGY vs CHN

Monday 15 May 2023

10 AM

Group B – CAN vs INA

Group B – GER vs THA

Group C – AUS vs TPE

5 PM

Group C – IND vs MAS

Group D – FRA vs JPN

Group D – ENG vs KOR

Tuesday 16 May 2023

10 AM

Group B – INA v GER and THA v CAN

5 PM

Group A – CHN v SGP and DEN v EGY

Wednesday 17 May 2023

10 AM

Group C – MAS v TPE and IND v AUS



5 PM

Group D – JPN v KOR and FRA v ENG

Thursday 18 May 2023

10 PM

Group B – INA v THA and GER v CAN

5 PM

Group A – CHN v DEN and SGP v EGY

BWF Sudirman Cup 2023: Groups

Group A: China, Denmark, Egypt, and Singapore Group B: Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, and Canada Group C: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Australia, and India Group D: Japan, South Korea, France, and England

BWF Sudirman Cup 2023: Squads

GROUP A

China: Feng Yan Zhe, Li Shi Feng, Liang Wei Keng, Liu Yu Chen, Lu Guang Zu, Ou Xuan Yi, Shi Yu Qi, Wang Chang, Zheng Si Wei, Chen Qing Chen, Chen Yu Fei, He Bing Jiao, Huang Dong Ping, Huang Ya Qiong, Jia Yi Fan, Liu Sheng Shu, Tan, Ning, Wang Zhi Yi, Zhang Shu Xian, Zheng Yu Denmark: Antonsen Anders, Astrup Kim, Axelson Viktor, Bay Jeppe, Christiansen Mathias, Gemke Rasmus, Møljede Lasse, Rasmussen Anders Skaarup, Søgaard Frederik, Thyrri Mathias, Blichfeldt Mia, Bøje Alexander, Christophersen Line, Fruegaard Maiken, Kjaersfeldt Line Højmark, Magelund Amalie, Thygesen Sara Singapore: Hee Yong Kai Terry, Kwek Jun Liang Andy, Loh Kean Hean, Loh Kean Yew, The Jia Heng Jason, Chua Hui Zhen Grace, Jin Yu Jia, Tan Wei Han Jessica, Wong Jia Ying Crystal, Yeo Jia Min Egypt: Eigamal Adham Hatem, Ezzat Kareem Mahmoud Montaser, Salah Ahmed, Ahmed Youssri Hour, Eladawy Rahma Mohamed Saad, Hany Doha, Zaher Hana Tarek



GROUP B

Indonesia: Alfian Fajar, Ardianto Muhammad Rain, Carnando Leo Rolly, Christie Jonatan, Ferdinansyah Dejan, Gideon Marcus Fernaldi, Ginting Anthony Sinisuka, Marthin Daniel, Maulana Adnan, Rivaldy Rinov, Sukamuljo Kevin Sanjaya, Marwah Nita Violina, Mayasari Lanny Tria, Mentari Pitha Haningtyas, Rahayu Apriyani, Ramadhanti Siti Fadia Silva, Sugiarto Ribka, Tunjung Gregoria Mariska, Wardani Putri Kusuma, Widjaja Gloria Emanuelle Thailand: Jomkoh Supak, Kaosamaang Pharanyu, Kedren Kittinupong, Puravaranukroh Dechapol, Thammasin Sitthikom, Thongsa-Nga Worrapol, Vitidsarn Kunlavut, Wangcharoen Kantaphon, Aimsaard Benyapa, Aimsaard Nuntakarn, Chochuwong Pornpawee, Intanon Ratchanok, Kititharakul JongKolphan, Ongbamrungphan Busanan, Paewsampran Supissara, Prajongjai Rawinda, Supajirakul Puttita, Taerattanachai Sapsiree Germany: Bourakkadi Malik, Jansen Jones Ralfy, Lamsfuss Mark, Roth Fabian, Schaefer Kai, Seidel Marvin, Efler Linda, Kuespert Stine, Li Yvonne, Lohau Isabel, Moszczynski Emma, Schaller Antonia, Wilson Miranda Canada: Dong Adam (Xingyu), Lee Kevin, Lindeman Ty Alexander, Yakura Nyl, Yang Brian, Choi Catherine, Li Michelle, Ng Talia, Wu Josephine

GROUP C

Malaysia: Chen Tang Jie, Chia Aaron, Goh Soon Huat, Hoo Pang Ron, Lee Zii Jia, Ng Tze Yong, Ong Yew Sin, Soh Wooi Yik, Tan Kian Meng, Teo Ee Yi, Go Pei Kee, Goh Jin Wei, Lai Pei Jing, Lai Shevon Jemie, Letshanaa Karupathevan, Siow Valeree, Tan Pearly, Teoh Mei Xing, Thinaah Muralitharan, Toh Ee Wei Chinese Taipei: Chou Tien Chen, Lee Yang, Lu Ching Yao, Wang Chi-Lin, Wang Tzu Wei, Yang Po Han, Yang Po Hsuan, Hsu Wen Chi, Hsu Ya Ching, Hu Ling Fang, Lee Chia Hsin, Lin Wan Ching, Tai Tzu Ying, Teng Chun Hsun India: M.R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Prateek . K, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya Reserves- Lakshya Sen, and Aakarshi Kashyap Australia: Choo Kenneth Zhe Hooi, Tang Nathan, Tang Ricky, Wang Rayne, Yu Jack, Ea Kaitlyn, Go Sydney, Ho Tiffany, Somerville Gronya, Yu Angela

GROUP D

Japan: Hoki Takuro, Kobayashi Yugo, Koga Akira, Naraoka Kodai, Nishimoto Kenta, Saito Taichi, Tsuneyama Kanta, Watanabe Yuta, Yamashita Kyohei, Fukushima Yuki, Higashino Arisa, Hirota Sayaka, Kawakami Saena, Matsumoto Mayu, Matsuyama Nami, Nagahara Wakana, Shida Chiharu, Shinoya Naru, Yamaguchi Akane Korea: Choi Sol Gyu, Jeon Hyeok Jin, Kang Min Hyuk, Kim Won Ho, Lee Yun Gyu, Na Sung Seung, Seo Seung Jae, An Se Young, Baek Ha Na, Chae Yu Jung, Jeong Na Eun, Kim Hye Jeong, Kim So Yeong, Kong Hee Yong, Lee So Hee France: Corvee Lucas, Gicquel Thom, Labar Ronan, Lanier Alex, Popov Christo, Popov Toma Junior, Delrue Delphine, Huet Leonice, Lambert Margot, Qi Xuefei, Tran Anne England: Dalvi Nadeem, Ellis Marcus, Kayan Cholan, Lane Ben, Vendy Sean, Birch Chloe, Curtin Lisa, Redfearn Freya, Smith Lauren, Van Leeuwen Estelle

BWF Sudirman Cup 2023: Live Streaming

Badminton fans can watch the BWF Sudirman Cup 2023 on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and also on the BWF TV YouTube channel. Badminton fans in India can watch the Sudirman Cup live streaming on SonyLiv app from the quarterfinals while Sony TEN 2 will broadcast the knockouts on TV.