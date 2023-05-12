BWF Sudirman Cup 2023: Squads, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming, Date And Timings

Quick links:
Image: BAI and BWF/Twitter
Indian badminton stars like HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, and the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are all set to feature in the BWF Sudirman Cup 2023. The event is all set to take place in the Suzhou of the People's Republic of China and will start on May 14, 2023.
The Indian fans will have a lot of expectations from big names like two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, Commonwealth Games champion Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Ashwani Ponappa, and many more. China will also be looking to defend their title on their home soil.
Indonesia: Alfian Fajar, Ardianto Muhammad Rain, Carnando Leo Rolly, Christie Jonatan, Ferdinansyah Dejan, Gideon Marcus Fernaldi, Ginting Anthony Sinisuka, Marthin Daniel, Maulana Adnan, Rivaldy Rinov, Sukamuljo Kevin Sanjaya, Marwah Nita Violina, Mayasari Lanny Tria, Mentari Pitha Haningtyas, Rahayu Apriyani, Ramadhanti Siti Fadia Silva, Sugiarto Ribka, Tunjung Gregoria Mariska, Wardani Putri Kusuma, Widjaja Gloria Emanuelle
Badminton fans can watch the BWF Sudirman Cup 2023 on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and also on the BWF TV YouTube channel. Badminton fans in India can watch the Sudirman Cup live streaming on SonyLiv app from the quarterfinals while Sony TEN 2 will broadcast the knockouts on TV.