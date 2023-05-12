BWF Sudirman Cup 2023: Squads, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming, Date And Timings

Last Updated:

Indian badminton stars like HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu, and the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are all set to feature in the BWF Sudirman Cup 2023. The event is all set to take place in the Suzhou of the People's Republic of China and will start on May 14, 2023. 

The Indian fans will have a lot of expectations from big names like two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, Commonwealth Games champion Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, Ashwani Ponappa, and many more. China will also be looking to defend their title on their home soil. 

BWF Sudirman Cup 2023: Schedule

Sunday 14 May 2023

10 AM

  • Group C – IND vs TPE
  • Group D – FRA vs KOR
  • Group C - AUS vs MAS 

5 PM 

  •  Group D – ENG vs JPN
  •  Group A – SGP vs DEN
  •  Group A – EGY vs CHN

Monday 15 May 2023 

10 AM

  • Group B – CAN vs INA
  • Group B – GER vs THA 
  • Group C – AUS vs TPE

5 PM 

  • Group C – IND vs MAS
  •  Group D – FRA vs JPN 
  •  Group D – ENG vs KOR 

Tuesday 16 May 2023 

10 AM 

  •  Group B – INA v GER and THA v CAN

5 PM 

  • Group A – CHN v SGP and DEN v EGY

Wednesday 17 May 2023 

10 AM

  •  Group C – MAS v TPE and IND v AUS
     

5 PM

  • Group D – JPN v KOR and FRA v ENG

Thursday 18 May 2023 

10 PM

  •  Group B – INA v THA and GER v CAN

5 PM

  •  Group A – CHN v DEN and SGP v EGY

BWF Sudirman Cup 2023: Groups 

  1. Group A: China, Denmark, Egypt, and Singapore
  2. Group B: Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, and Canada
  3. Group C: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Australia, and India 
  4. Group D: Japan, South Korea, France, and England 

BWF Sudirman Cup 2023: Squads

GROUP A

  1. China: Feng Yan Zhe, Li Shi Feng, Liang Wei Keng, Liu Yu Chen, Lu Guang Zu, Ou Xuan Yi, Shi Yu Qi, Wang Chang, Zheng Si Wei, Chen Qing Chen, Chen Yu Fei, He Bing Jiao, Huang Dong Ping, Huang Ya Qiong, Jia Yi Fan, Liu Sheng Shu, Tan, Ning, Wang Zhi Yi, Zhang Shu Xian, Zheng Yu
  2. Denmark: Antonsen Anders, Astrup Kim, Axelson Viktor, Bay Jeppe, Christiansen Mathias, Gemke Rasmus, Møljede Lasse, Rasmussen Anders Skaarup, Søgaard Frederik, Thyrri Mathias, Blichfeldt Mia, Bøje Alexander, Christophersen Line, Fruegaard Maiken, Kjaersfeldt Line Højmark, Magelund Amalie, Thygesen Sara
  3. Singapore: Hee Yong Kai Terry, Kwek Jun Liang Andy, Loh Kean Hean, Loh Kean Yew, The Jia Heng Jason, Chua Hui Zhen Grace, Jin Yu Jia, Tan Wei Han Jessica, Wong Jia Ying Crystal, Yeo Jia Min
  4. Egypt: Eigamal Adham Hatem, Ezzat Kareem Mahmoud Montaser, Salah Ahmed, Ahmed Youssri Hour, Eladawy Rahma Mohamed Saad, Hany Doha, Zaher Hana Tarek


GROUP B

  1. Indonesia: Alfian Fajar, Ardianto Muhammad Rain, Carnando Leo Rolly, Christie Jonatan, Ferdinansyah Dejan, Gideon Marcus Fernaldi, Ginting Anthony Sinisuka, Marthin Daniel, Maulana Adnan, Rivaldy Rinov, Sukamuljo Kevin Sanjaya, Marwah Nita Violina, Mayasari Lanny Tria, Mentari Pitha Haningtyas, Rahayu Apriyani, Ramadhanti Siti Fadia Silva, Sugiarto Ribka, Tunjung Gregoria Mariska, Wardani Putri Kusuma, Widjaja Gloria Emanuelle

  2. Thailand: Jomkoh Supak, Kaosamaang Pharanyu, Kedren Kittinupong, Puravaranukroh Dechapol, Thammasin Sitthikom, Thongsa-Nga Worrapol, Vitidsarn Kunlavut, Wangcharoen Kantaphon, Aimsaard Benyapa, Aimsaard Nuntakarn, Chochuwong Pornpawee, Intanon Ratchanok, Kititharakul JongKolphan, Ongbamrungphan Busanan, Paewsampran Supissara, Prajongjai Rawinda, Supajirakul Puttita, Taerattanachai Sapsiree
  3. Germany: Bourakkadi Malik, Jansen Jones Ralfy, Lamsfuss Mark, Roth Fabian, Schaefer Kai, Seidel Marvin, Efler Linda, Kuespert Stine, Li Yvonne, Lohau Isabel, Moszczynski Emma, Schaller Antonia, Wilson Miranda
  4. Canada: Dong Adam (Xingyu), Lee Kevin, Lindeman Ty Alexander, Yakura Nyl, Yang Brian, Choi Catherine, Li Michelle, Ng Talia, Wu Josephine

GROUP C

  1. Malaysia: Chen Tang Jie, Chia Aaron, Goh Soon Huat, Hoo Pang Ron, Lee Zii Jia, Ng Tze Yong, Ong Yew Sin, Soh Wooi Yik, Tan Kian Meng, Teo Ee Yi, Go Pei Kee, Goh Jin Wei, Lai Pei Jing, Lai Shevon Jemie, Letshanaa Karupathevan, Siow Valeree, Tan Pearly, Teoh Mei Xing, Thinaah Muralitharan, Toh Ee Wei
  2. Chinese Taipei: Chou Tien Chen, Lee Yang, Lu Ching Yao, Wang Chi-Lin, Wang Tzu Wei, Yang Po Han, Yang Po Hsuan, Hsu Wen Chi, Hsu Ya Ching, Hu Ling Fang, Lee Chia Hsin, Lin Wan Ching, Tai Tzu Ying, Teng Chun Hsun
  3. India: M.R. Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Prateek . K, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya                            Reserves- Lakshya Sen, and Aakarshi Kashyap
  4. Australia: Choo Kenneth Zhe Hooi, Tang Nathan, Tang Ricky, Wang Rayne, Yu Jack, Ea Kaitlyn, Go Sydney, Ho Tiffany, Somerville Gronya, Yu Angela

GROUP D

  1. Japan: Hoki Takuro, Kobayashi Yugo, Koga Akira, Naraoka Kodai, Nishimoto Kenta, Saito Taichi, Tsuneyama Kanta, Watanabe Yuta, Yamashita Kyohei, Fukushima Yuki, Higashino Arisa, Hirota Sayaka, Kawakami Saena, Matsumoto Mayu, Matsuyama Nami, Nagahara Wakana, Shida Chiharu, Shinoya Naru, Yamaguchi Akane
  2. Korea: Choi Sol Gyu, Jeon Hyeok Jin, Kang Min Hyuk, Kim Won Ho, Lee Yun Gyu, Na Sung Seung, Seo Seung Jae, An Se Young, Baek Ha Na, Chae Yu Jung, Jeong Na Eun, Kim Hye Jeong, Kim So Yeong, Kong Hee Yong, Lee So Hee
  3. France: Corvee Lucas, Gicquel Thom, Labar Ronan, Lanier Alex, Popov Christo, Popov Toma Junior, Delrue Delphine, Huet Leonice, Lambert Margot, Qi Xuefei, Tran Anne
  4. England: Dalvi Nadeem, Ellis Marcus, Kayan Cholan, Lane Ben, Vendy Sean, Birch Chloe, Curtin Lisa, Redfearn Freya, Smith Lauren, Van Leeuwen Estelle

BWF Sudirman Cup 2023: Live Streaming 

Badminton fans can watch the BWF Sudirman Cup 2023 on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and also on the BWF TV YouTube channel. Badminton fans in India can watch the Sudirman Cup live streaming on SonyLiv app from the quarterfinals while Sony TEN 2 will broadcast the knockouts on TV.

