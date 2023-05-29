HS Prannoy thanks THIS legend after winning Malaysia Masters; 'He believed in me'

HS Prannoy won his maiden Super 500 championship at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Following the win, he discussed the emotional rollercoaster and what to anticipate in the race to qualify for the Olympics with the BWF media. Moreover, he also revealed the name of the legend that kept backing him.

The Malaysia Masters came in as an encouraging tournament for the Indian shuttlers. PV Sindhu, who was enduring a tough season has suddenly found form in the last month and a half. After reaching the final of the Spain Masters, she reached the Quarterfinal of the Malaysia Masters. HS Prannoy, on the other end, proved to be an unstoppable force in the tournament. He defeated the Chinese contention of H.Weng in the final.

HS Prannoy thanks Gopi sir for backing him

Speaking with the BMF, HS Prannoy expressed his views after winning the championship. "I think there are too many emotions as such. The last six years were too much of a roller-coaster ride for me. Really didn’t expect this to happen after six years, to be honest. If you’d asked me in 2017, I don’t think I would have told you that in 2023 I’d be winning a Super 500. Mixed emotions, but yeah really happy. Thanks to all the coaches and support staff back home. Thanks to Gopi sir, he has kept telling me that I should believe that it will happen one day. It happened. Thanks to Guru (Gurusaidutt), he has been right behind me the entire week. The last four months we have worked really, really hard. I think the result has finally come."

The 30-year-old also paid heed on the competition with compatriots with Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth. "I think the first thing is to keep aside the competition among ourselves. To be honest, the competition is with myself. Really important for me to be consistent in whatever I do, the results will follow. I need to be smart enough to pick tournaments to play, and train in between as much as possible. These are the key points. The number of tournaments are really high. Just have to be smart."