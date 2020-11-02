'I RETIRE...': PV Sindhu Drops Big Bold Shocker; Adds Critical Caveat In Fine-print

World Champion and Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu dropped a shocker for her fans on Monday as she mentioned the word 'I Retire' in big bold letters on her Twitter. Taking to the microblogging site, Sindu wrote about how the Denmark Open was the final straw and he has decided 'to retire'. The post that was shared a few minutes back has gone viral on social media and has left netizens astonished, especially since she doesn't appear to be retiring but is making a different point.

In her statement, Sindhu called the Denmark Open the 'final straw' and wrote 'I Retire' in bold letters. However, the 25-year-old player is not retiring from the sport, but 'from the fear of COVID and negativity'. She termed the pandemic to be an 'eye-opener' for her

"This pandemic has been an eye opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, right I’ll the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourself every time we step out. Internalising all this and reading so many heartbreaking stories online she got me to question a lot about my self and this world we live in. Not being able to represent India in Denmark Open was the last straw," she wrote

Acknowledging that she may have given her fans a 'mini-heart attack', Sindhu said that 'unprecedented times require unprecedented measures'.

"Today, I choose to retire from the current state of unrest. I refire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty. I chose to retire from a complete lack of control over the unknown. We must no digress; we need to be prepared. We must defeat the virus together. Yes Denmark open didn’t happen but that won’t stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must come back twice as hard," she added.

Meanwhile, P V Sindhu has taken a "break" from the ongoing national camp for Olympic medal hopefuls to work on "other aspects" of her development including "nutrition and recovery" for the next two months.

Revealing the reason behind the break from the national camp, Sindhu's said in her Instagram account that she had travelled to the UK to work on her recovery and nutrition. She is working under a team of experts, including Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute.