PV Sindhu Takes 2 Month 'break' From National Camp; Now In UK For Nutrition & Recovery

World Champion and Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu has taken a "break" from the ongoing national camp for Olympic medal hopefuls to work on "other aspects" of her development including "nutrition and recovery" for the next two months.

Revealing the reason behind the break from the national camp, Sindhu's said in her Instagram account that she had travelled to the UK to work on her recovery and nutrition. She is working under a team of experts, including Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute.

'Happy to be in England'

Sindhu tweeted: “Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with @rrandell86! 3 months to Asia tour and this is the best chance to work on this and improve!!”

The world champion might soon start training with the England badminton team to maintain her game at the highest level. Sindhu also informed her coaches at the Pullela Gopichand Academy about her decision to take the break, Republic has learnt.

Her parents and manager were not available for any comments but a senior coach at Gopi Chand Academy on condition of anonymity said it was purely Sindhu's own decision. "Let's not speculate on her decision. We neither approve nor disapprove of her personal decision. It's her decision. She has taken it. But we will always support her as she is a champion shuttler."

Slamming media reports attempting to allege reasons behind her 'break', Sindhu has issued a statement dismissing rumours. "I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrition and recovery needs with GSSI. In fact, I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard," she tweeted.

