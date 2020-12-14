Jwala Gutta Calls Fiance Vishnu Vishal 'Mera Hero' While Posing At Her Sister's Wedding

On December 13, Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta took to her social media handle and shared a picture from the wedding of her sister, featuring fiance actor Vishnu Vishal. In the photo, the duo can be seen posing with smiling faces. Coming to their outfit, Jwala is seen in a light-pink colour lehenga while Vishnu sported a kurta. Instagramming the photo, Jwala wrote a two-word caption in Hindi, which means "my hero". Scroll down to take a look at her latest post.

Jwala calls Vishnu 'Mera hero'

Interestingly, within a few hours, the post managed to garner an overwhelming response on the photo-sharing platform. A section of fans on Instagram went gaga over the couple. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat also complimented the couple.

On the other hand, a couple of days back, Vishnu Vishal also shared a picture of the duo, in which they were seen sharing a warm side-hug. The picture appeared to be clicked at the venue of Jwala's sister's wedding. Apart from the below picture, in his recent Instagram post, Vishnu also shared another picture of the duo, which is similar to the above picture shared by Jwala.

Coming to the 37-year-old player's sister's wedding, Gutta's media feed recently saw a post-wedding picture, in which the bride and the groom were seen posing for a family picture. Captioning the picture, Gutta wrote, "And my sister is married", along with red-heart emoticon. On the other hand, Jwala also shared a few pictures on the story session of her Instagram handle.

Interestingly, the pictures of the duo often manage to grab the attention of their fans. Their picture from the Mehendi ceremony of Jwala's sister also went viral on the internet. In the photo, Jwala was seen an icy-blue lehenga and flaunted her Mehendi clad hands, while her fiancé, Vishal complemented her in a grey coloured ensemble.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's relationship

To give a recap of Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's relationship, it was in September 2020, when the Tamil actor had announced their engagement in a birthday post for her on social media. Posting pictures with Jwala, he flaunted her engagement ring. In the caption, Vishnu had written, “Happy birthday @jwalagutta1. New start to LIFE. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around. Need all your love n blessings guys…#newbeginnings. Thank you @jainbasanth for arranging a ring in d middle of d night #EngagementRingJugaad".

