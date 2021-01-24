Vishnu Vishal Issues Statement After Neighbour Terms Him 'drunkard', Jwala Gutta Reacts

Cricketer-turned actor and film producer Vishnu Vishal on Sunday took to his social media handle to issue a statement after neighbours called him 'drunkard' and called police over his house party. A CCTV footage also surfaced online showing an argument between the actor and his neighbour in front of the police.

Clarifying his stance, Vishnu Vishal in his statement wrote that the neighbours were trying to malign his image because he did not "give in to their wrong demands." Supporting fiance Vishal, Jwala Gutta wrote, "ur work will answer all ur critics...the way u have evolved is showing not only in ur work also ur body and face..... And it’s ur house which u pay for....no one has the right to question u whether u invite 10 or 100 or 300 for a house party! U don’t need to explain!" [sic]

"I rented an apartment in November. I was going to shoot among nearly 300 crew everyday. For the safety of my parents due to my exposure I decided to stay away from home. I have a lot of work related meetings since I’m producing FIR. I workout inside my apartment with gym equipment and go for a walk on my terrace. Since the day I have come I have been accused by an apartment owner on the first floor. They have misbehaved with my staff, me and my guests who come to see me. “It was my movie DOP’s birthday. I had a small get-together in my apartment. I have been off alcohol for my workout and body. But yes alcohol was served to the guests just like how any party has alcohol served and i don't see anything wrong with it.

Our privacy was invaded. I very politely spoke to the police. The owner had no answers and he left using an abusive word and just like any human being i am bound to respond to that and I used some words back. Police knew I was not wrong so they left.

As always being in media and being a police officer’s son its easy to accuse me and easy for people to believe….

I have been ridiculed for returning late from shoots, leaving early morning to shoots saying we make noises. I have been cornered for working out in my own apartment because it disturbs them. I did not give in or give up because I did not do anything that is illegal. But yesterday what was shown was totally to malign my image because I did not give in to their wrong demands. Even in the video you can only see me angry after that apartment owner used an abusive word. I am sure any normal human will not tolerate a bad word. Ask yourself will you??

I hope the media and public always don’t judge things without knowing both sides of the story.

I normally don’t like to give too much explanation but terming me a drunkard and using the word koothadi in a wrong way is a disgrace to my career and movie industry. I will not keep quiet.

I can share details and bring proof about the behaviour of the apartment owner but he is my father's age and I do not want to bring any damage to him and his family. I have spoken to his son yesterday and we have agreed on certain things.

Last but not the least I decided long back to move away from this place, I was just waiting for my movie shoot to get over. This is not my weakness but I do not have time to fight this unnecessary legal battle. I have a lot of work to do for my fans and well wishers.."