Saina Nehwal Exhausted Just By Watching All England 2015 Throwback Videos

Saina Nehwal, who's currently training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, shared a throwback video of herself this week facing China's Sun Yu back in 2015. While Nehwal won the All England Championships semifinal against Sun five years ago, the 30-year-old Indian shuttler admitted to feeling fatigued after watching herself compete. "Some throwback videos make me tired only by watching tv #allengland2015 #toughrally #fightinghard," Nehwal wrote.

Saina Nehwal shares 2015 All England Championships semifinal throwback video

On August 8, 2015, a 24-year-old Nehwal created history by beating Sun Yu of China 21-13 21-13 in a 50-minute match at the Barclaycard Arena in the All England Badminton Championship semifinal. Nehwal had already beaten China's Yihan Wang during the quarter-finals 21-19, 21-6. The London Olympics bronze medallist faced Carolina Marin during the finals, who defeated Nehwal 21-16 14-21 7-21.

Saina vs China's Sun Yu

Nehwal's throwback video comes after the Indian shuttler began training for the Olympics following a four-month-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis. Nehwal and her husband, Parupallu Kashyap, are training at a private facility in Hyderabad. The Olympics hopeful is expected to join other players like PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth at the SAI Pullella Gopichand Academy. While Nehwal is yet to speak about her training, Kashyap has spoken about her plan to train independently

During an interview with PTI, Kashyap explained why Nehwal is training separately and only "with the basics". "We have been training at a centre near the Gopichand Academy for a week now. It is a small facility," the former Commonwealth Games champion added. He further said that Nehwal is now training to 'get fitter and reach a decent level' before she decides to join others at the Gopichand Academy. Nehwal's return to the academy could be stepped up in the next few weeks. N Sikki Reddy's COVID-19 test first came back positive, because of which the institute was closed. However, the facility reopened this week after Reddy's second test came back negative.

Nehwal last shared a video of her doing pilates, which she claimed is her favourite workout as it can be both difficult and relaxing. She tagged Mannedi Chandana in her video, who cross-posted the video on her own Instagram account. Chandana owns and runs Flex Pilates in Hyderabad and is a Rehab & Injury Prevention Specialist.

Nehwal is now training with 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt. She took permission from chief national Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and discussed training with their new Indonesian coach, Agus Dwi Santoso. Apart from Nehwal, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are also among the players who are yet to start training at the national camp.

