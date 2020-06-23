Saina Nehwal Recalls London Olympics 2012 Silver Medal Win On International Olympics Day

Indian badminton Sania Nehwal under the tutelage of coach Pullela Gopichand has established herself as one of the finest players in the country and around the globe. Amongst Saina Nehwal awards, her triumphs at the BWF World Championships, the BWF World Junior Championships and the Olympics stand tall and she is the only Indian to have won at least one medal in every BWF major individual event. On the International Olympics Day 2020, Saina Nehwal shared memories from her bronze medal win at the 2012 London Olympics.

Saina Nehwal awards: Indian badminton ace remembers Olympic medal win

Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to remember her Olympic win. The 2010 Commonwealth Gold medallist said that it was her parents' dream that she wins an Olympic medal after she pursued a career in badminton in 1999. Saina Nehwal added that hard work, belief and some sacrifices made it possible for her to clinch bronze at the 2012 London Olympics. The win meant Saina Nehwal became the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal.

PV Sindhu later joined her on the list, clinching the silver medal four years later, in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Incidentally, both badminton stars came through the Pullela Gopichand Academy.

Very very very special moment in my career when I achieved the Olympic bronze medal in 2012 Olympics.. #London ..It was always my and my parents dream from the day I joined badminton 🏸 in 1999 .Hardwork , belief and some sacrifices made it possible ☺️❤️ ✌🏻 #OlympicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ko7NJkUeAk — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 23, 2020

Saina Nehwal awards: IOA President encourages medal winners to celebrate International Olympics Day

The President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Narender Dhruv Batra called for all Indian Olympic medal winners to commemorate the occasion of the International Olympics Day 2020. The Olympic Day is celebrated every year on June 23 to mark the initiation of the modern Olympic Games in 1948. Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports has emphasized on making India a sporting powerhouse. Along with Saina Nehwal, 2008 medal winner Sushil Kumar, the Indian hockey team and Shiva Keshavan also took to Twitter to celebrate the International Olympic Day.

Saina Nehwal awards: Saina Nehwal net worth

According to information provided by caknowledge.com, the Saina Nehwal net worth stands at an ₹28.40 crore (though unverified). According to the report, her annual income is worth ₹2.1 crore, while her personal investments amount to ₹11.3 crore. Besides all this, Saina Nehwal has a house that is valued at ₹4.6 crore. Apart from the above-mentioned income, Saina Nehwal signed an endorsement deal worth ₹40 crore with sports management firm Rhiti Sports back in 2012, which boasts of a clientele including MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. However, that association ended in 2013. Nehwal then signed up with KWAN Entertainment and Marketing Solutions for an undisclosed figure. Saina Nehwal also endorses global sports equipment brand Yonex, which gives her 4% of their profits.

(Image Courtesy: Saina Nehwal Twitter)