PV Sindhu Gives 'social Distancing' Message To Fans In Telugu And English, Watch Video

While the whole of India has been put under lockdown, athletes are coming out in full support to fight against coronavirus. Various Indian athletes are not only donating money to fight against coronavirus but also spreading the message of social distancing. Reigning world champion and Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu has also joined the initiative and recently posted a video on Twitter urging people not to panic but fight the cause by staying at home.

PV Sindhu Twitter message regarding the fight against coronavirus

PV Sindhu, in her latest video, has urged people to keep social distancing in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Here's what the ace shuttler had to say.

Please stay safe #stayhome We are a great nation and in this very difficult time let’s all fight together and overcome this #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/QWWzmxnw20 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 25, 2020

PV Sindhu donation for coronavirus

The 'PV Sindhu donation' news grabbed headlines on Thursday as she contributed ₹500,000 each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively. The 'PV Sindhu donation' news came in the form of a tweet from the world champion itself on her official Twitter account. The PV Sindhu donation for coronavirus comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India lockdown announcement to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

PV Sindhu net worth

PV Sindhu net worth makes her the highest-paid female athletes across the globe and rakes at an estimated $10 million. She earns her money from a sponsorship deal with Li Ning which she signed in February 2019. The Li Ning deal is worth $7 million. Apart from endorsing the Chinese brand, PV Sindhu is also the face of many brands.

She has been signed by brands like JBL, Bridgestone Tyres, Gatorade, Moov, Myntra, Flipkart, Nokia and Panasonic. She also is the face of brands like Stayfree, Boost, APIS Himalaya, Ojasvita and the Bank of Baroda. She is also a brand representative for the Central Reserve Police Force and Vizag Steel.