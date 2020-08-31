PV Sindhu Reveals Rejecting THIS Profession After Father Inspired Her To Play Badminton

Wolrd Champion PV Sindhu recently conducted an Instagram live session on the Bank of Baroda's official account. The 2016 Olympics silver medalist covered a variety of topics, including her inspiration and lockdown schedule. Sindhu revealed that her father, PV Ramana, is the one who inspired her to choose badminton.

PV Sindhu on how her father inspired her to become a badminton player

While she was answering questions, the Hyderabad-based badminton star was asked to speak about her inspiration. "Dad inspired me to play sports," Sindhu revealed. The Indian shuttler added that her father never questioned her choice, which motivated her to keep ongoing. The 25-year-old added that while she wanted to become a doctor, she thinks badminton has been a much better choice.

Sindhu even spoke about her time during the lockdown, where the Indian badminton star has picked up some new hobbies while also spending more time with her family. While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every person in the country, Sindhu believes that playing any game without an audience is something all athletes will have to get used to. "When I am on the court I think about myself and my expectations and not what others` expectations are," Sindhu said while answering a question about stress management.

Currently, Sindhu is training at the SAI Pullela Gopichand Academy, preparing for the Tokyo Olympics next year. Desperate to shed the "Silver Sindhu" tag, Sindhu is determined to use her historic World Championship win to motivate herself. During a previous interview with Times of India, Sindhu discussed getting back to intense training after around four months.

Due to the COVID-19 health concerns, the badminton star is training with national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and her Korean trainer, Park Tae-sang. Sindhu is also training at Suchitra Academy where only her trainer M Srikanth Verma and father are allowed. She also mentioned preparing for the Thomas and Uber Cup in Denmark later this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sindhu and other Olympic-hopeful athletes had to take mandatory tests. As of now, Satwiksairaj Reddy had tested positive for the virus. Though N Sikki Reddy's initial test was positive, her second test came back negative, resuming the momentarily-paused activities at the Gopichand academy. Apart from Sindhu and Reddy, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth are training at the same academy. Saina Nehwal, on the other hand, is training at a private facility with husband Parupalli Kashyap. Ashwini Ponnappa and Chirag Shetty, are currently in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

(Image credits: AP)