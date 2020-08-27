PV Sindhu's Championship Final Vs Nozomi Okuhara OTD In '17 Sparked Epic On-court Rivalry

In 2017, PV Sindhu settled for silver at the World Championship against Nozomi Okuhara in what is considered one of the best women's singles finals in badminton history. Sindhu and Okuhara battled for 110 minutes, wherein Sindhu forced a third round after their 73-shot rally which lasted for 80 seconds. Already on their way to becoming famed rivals, the 2017 BWF World Championship finals laid the foundation of an epic modern-day badminton rivalry.

Sindhu vs Okuhara: Way to the 2017 World Badminton Championships

The duo first clashed at the Badminton Asia Youth U-19 championships in Korea in 2012, where Sindhu prevailed 18-21, 21-17, 22-20. Two years later, they met at the Hong Kong Open, which Nozomi Okuhara won in three games. Their next notable matchup was at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the rivals met for the fifth time, in the semi-finals. For the first time in her career, Sindhu beat Okuhara in straight games (21-19, 21-10). Both won a medal at their maiden Olympics appearance.

2017 World Badminton Championships

A year later, Sindhu and Okuhara – both 22 – faced each other in what is possibly their greatest matchup yet. At the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, they locked horns for almost two hours, with Nozomi Okuhara prevailing with a narrow 21-19, 20-22, 22-20 score. The audience witnessed the historic 73-shot rally – the longest yet in women's badminton. Sindhu won the point, as both players fell to the court, exhausted and drained.

The historic Sindhu and Okuhara rally

After the game, Sindhu admitted that she was upset after the loss and there was no complaining after "such a match". "It was anybody's game. It's upsetting to lose, but you can't say anything at the end of such a match. Every point was tough and we were both not letting go. It was never over from both sides,” The Hyderabad-based shuttler told ESPN after the game.

While talking to ANI, Sindhu added that Okuhara was "never easy" and there are always "tough and long rallies". "It was not my day. Both of us were going for each point and we were both tired after such long rallies," Sindhu explained. Saina Nehwal also commented on the 100-minute spectacle. "Mera toh petrol hi khatam ho gaya," (I was thoroughly exhausted) is what Nehwal reportedly told coach Pullela Gopichand after watching the game.

Sindhu vs Okuhara: Sindhu denies Nozomi Okuhara the gold in 2019

Two years later, Sindhu went on to obliterate Okuhara in a 21-7, 21-7 clash, making history as the only Indian to with the World Championship. The Indian shuttler was eager to shed the "Silver Sindhu" tag, determined to take home the medal after two silvers. “I wanted to win that final at any cost. I did not know how I would do it, but I knew that I had to achieve it,” Sindhu explained in an interview later.

(Image credits: BAI India Twitter, Nozomi Okuhara Instagram)