PV Sindhu's Father Took Precautions At Gopichand Academy For Inevitable COVID-19 Crisis

Indian badminton player N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C, who were training at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, tested positive for COVID-19 this week. They had reported for the training camp at the academy and took the mandatory COVID-19 test for all players, coaches and staff as mandated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Following Reddy and Kiran's positive tests, PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana spoke about the precautions they took for Sindhu's safety at Gopichand's Badminton Academy.

PV Sindhu's father speaks on safety precautions they took at SAI Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy

During an interview with Times of India, PV Ramana spoke about how he took extra precautions so Sindhu would not contract COVID-19 while training at the Gopichand Academy. The Olympic silver medalist was among players whose tests came back negative. Ramana was preparing for a situation where a player could test positive and regularly sanitizes Sindhu's belongings. According to TOI's report, they requested a separate time slot (6:30 AM to 8:30 AM) for Sindhu's practice. The world champion trained only with chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, their Korean trainer Park Tae-sang and her father in the vicinity.

Ramana personally sanitized the nets, poles and the places Sindhu would use to sit. For the past five days, Sindhu also maintained a distance from the coaches. Ramana added that while they were training rigorously, a distance was maintained as these are tough times for them, and all precautions must be taken.

However, even then, Ramana is unsure regarding how the situation will pan out. The Indian shuttler will continue training at Suchitra Academy, where only her trainer M Srikanth Verma and father will be allowed. Following Sikki Reddy's results, Sindhu might not resume training at the Gopichand Academy due to a higher risk. The 25-year-old Olympics hopeful is currently preparing for the Thomas and Uber Cup in Aarhus, Denmark scheduled from October 3 to 11 along with the French Open.

In his statement, Gopichand spoke about the mandatory test which was given to "all athletes, coaches, support staff and administrative staff at the badminton national camp." He added that as two campers have contracted the virus, the facility will be shut down. However, the academy is taking all necessary precautions according to the health and safety protocols so players will be allowed to return to train as soon as possible. Both Sikki and Kiran are asymptomatic and the academy will remain closed for sanitation.

(Image source: PV Sindhu Instagram – @pvsindhu1)