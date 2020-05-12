PV Sindhu Reveals New, Little-known Workout Partner During Lockdown Who Keeps Her Fit

Indian badminton players are currently under self-isolation due to the ongoing India lockdown and PV Sindhu is also making use of this forced break by spending time with family, which she hasn't been able to do for years due to her hectic badminton schedule. Apart from spending time with family amidst the India lockdown, the 24-year-old shuttler is also taking effort to spread awareness about coronavirus and recently made donations for the country's fight against the pandemic.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Nominates Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma To Download Aarogya Setu App

PV Sindhu workout with little nephew during India lockdown

While no badminton action is taking place on the court, PV Sindhu is ensuring that she keeps herself fit off the court. To keep herself fit, PV Sindhu has also found herself a partner to remain in shape. According to Sportstar, PV Sindhu's 13-month-old nephew, Aaryan is helping her out with her exercise routines. According to the report, Aaryan comes to PV Sindhu's house for two hours in the evening and his company is a great mood-lifter for the Hyderabadi shuttler. Aaryan is Sindhu's elder sister's son and and she lives two blocks away from the badminton champion's house in Hyderabad.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Emphasises On Teamwork Between Coaches, Parents And Administrators

PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana, while speaking to the publication, said that Aaryan is a bundle of energy and a big source of immense joy. For his age, he shows great composure in keeping Sindhu company as she does the abdominal exercises at home.

Also Read: BWF Names Sindhu As An Ambassador For Its 'i Am Badminton' Campaign

India lockdown: PV Sindhu donation for coronavirus

As India fights against coronavirus, the PV Sindhu donation came as a relief for people in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. PV Sindhu donations of ₹500,000 each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in both the states was confirmed by the shuttler herself by posting an official tweet. PV Sindhu's donation came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an India lockdown to fight the pandemic.

Also Read: Sindhu Says Was Desperate To Win World C'ships As Fans Started Calling Her 'silver Sindhu'

Apart from the PV Sindhu donation, India's national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand also came forward to make a donation for coronavirus relief efforts. During an interview with The Times of India, Pullela Gopichand revealed that he will be donating ₹11 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and along with that, the Indian badminton coach also contributed ₹10 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and ₹5 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

(IMAGE: PV SINDHU/ INSTAGRAM)