PV Sindhu Nominates Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma To Download Aarogya Setu App

Amidst the India lockdown due to coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Aarogya Setu app earlier this month and had asked the nation to download it for safety reasons. On Saturday, Union Sports Minister of India Kiren Rijiju had tweeted that he had downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and nominated athletes like Rani Rampal, Sunil Chhetri, PV Sindhu and Manika Batra to do the same. In response to the tweet, PV Sindhu further went onto nominate BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Team India opener Rohit Sharma amongst other Indian sportspersons to download the Aarogya Setu app.

PV Sindhu nominate Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma for Aarogya Setu app

In her tweet, PV Sindhu thanked Kiren Rijiju for nominating her to download the Aarogya Setu app. Sindhu wrote that she is happy that the government has developed this great app to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Along with Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu also nominated former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia and India's tennis legend Leander Paes. Here's PV Sindhu's tweet -

Thank you @KirenRijiju sir for nominating me to download the Aarogya Setu app . I am happy the government has developed this great app to help fight the corona pandemic. I further nominate @yashodhararaje @bhaichung15 @ImRo45 @Leander @SGanguly99 https://t.co/xfeKIYaFOd — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) April 14, 2020

How does the Aarogya Setu app work?

The Aarogya Setu app was designed to trace anyone infected by the deadly coronavirus through Bluetooth and location tracking technology. The application allows a user to know if he or she has come in contact with a person tested positive for COVID-19. In case someone is found to have come in close proximity with a COVID-19 patient, then the Aarogya Setu sends an alert asking him/her to quarantine. The application also notifies the users with all the required measures that one is needed to follow during these times

Sourav Ganguly donation for coronavirus

Recently, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly came forward and donated rice worth ₹50 lakh in his fight against coronavirus. Sourav Ganguly visited Belur Math in Kolkata and donated 2000 kgs of rice for the needy. Apart from Ganguly's personal donation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came forward to contribute an amount of ₹51 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

