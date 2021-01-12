Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Cleared To Play For Thailand Open After Antibody Test: BWF

In a big relief for India, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) on Tuesday cleared Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy for the Thailand Open revealing that while they had tested positive for COVID-19 in the PCR Test, their antibody IgG was also positive, which suggested that they had been infected sometime in the past.

"Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) can confirm three of the four players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today at the Asian Leg of the HSBC BWF World Tour have been cleared to take their place in the YONEX Thailand Open," said the BWF in an official statement.

Read: Kevin Sanjaya Tests Covid-19 Positive; Ruled Out Of Thailand Open, World Tour Finals

Read: Badminton Player Foo Kune Banned For 2 Years In Doping Case

Nehwal, Prannoy not currently infected: BWF

Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday as per their initial reports following which they were asked to withdraw from the Thailand Open and shift to a hospital in Bangkok. Nehwal's husband Parupalli Kashyap was asked to be in quarantine for ten days which would, in turn, cause him to miss his game against Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue.

After Thailand authorities reported that Saina was positive for COVID-19, the 30-year-old shuttler had taken to Twitter seeking clarification from the BWF on why she had still not received her COVID-19 report. Nehwal had claimed that she was informed of her test results just before the warm-up for the match against Kisona Selvaduray and was advised to go to the hospital in Bangkok.

"Nehwal, Prannoy and Jansen tested positive on the PCR test but their antibody IgG was positive. A positive antibody test means a person has been infected with the COVID-19 virus at some point in the past. It does not mean they are currently infected. The trio all contracted COVID-19 in late 2020. The committee was satisfied that they are not infected and do not pose a danger to the tournament," the BWF added in their statement. Notably, Parupalli Kashyap has also been cleared for the series.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨@NSaina @PRANNOYHSPRI and Jones Ralfy Jansen have been cleared to resume their place in the YONEX Thailand Open. They tested positive on the PCR test but their antibody IgG was positive. Read more 👇#HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTourhttps://t.co/Rc8rt3uWLR — BWF (@bwfmedia) January 12, 2021

Apart from Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy, Germany's Jones Ralfy Jansen who had also tested COVID-19 positive has also been cleared to play in the Thailand Open after his antibody IgG was reported to be positive. On the other hand, the BWF has withheld Adham Hatem Elgamal from Egypt after he was found positive for Coronavirus with his antibody IgG negative. "Elgamal, a mixed doubles player, will now be taken to hospital for further observation and tests and will remain in isolation for a minimum 10 days at the hospital," the body said.

Meanwhile, Nehwal and Parupalli’s singles matches which were declared a walkover earlier will now be rescheduled for tomorrow, as per the BWF.

#BWF can also confirm singles matches of @NSaina and @parupallik – declared a walkover earlier today – will now be rescheduled for tomorrow.#HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTour — BWF (@bwfmedia) January 12, 2021

Read: Saina Nehwal Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Thailand, Fans Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Read: Thailand Open: Kidambi Srikanth Made To Undergo 4 COVID Tests; Shares Images Of Nose Bleed