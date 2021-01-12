Last Updated:

Saina Nehwal Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Thailand, Fans Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Hours before the Thailand Open 2021 was to begin, Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy contracted COVID-19 after their third test in Bangkok, Thailand.

Saina Nehwal

After a trying 2020, Indian shuttlers have been eager to resume a somewhat regular schedule in 2021. However, hours before the Thailand Open 2021 could begin. Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy tested positive for COVID-19. Nehwal's result comes almost a day after her recent social media post, where the 30-year-old is getting tested for her third COVID-19 test in Bangkok before the tournament would start. 

Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy COVID-19 news comes hours ahead of Thailand Open 2021

As per reports, Prannoy and Nehwal will be withdrawing from the Thailand Open following their positive COVID-19 tests. On Tuesday, Nehwal pulled out of her match against Kisona Selvaduray (Malaysia). As per reports and the video Nehwal shared, their positive tests came back after their third test. 

Nehwal, Prannoy along with Nehwal's husband Parupalli Kashyap will be quarantined for ten days. While the latter has tested negative, he will have to quarantine – missing his game against Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue. 

Nehwal's test also comes days after she lashed out at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for the rules they had set. She spoke about not being able to train or practice with others – which in turn affects their preparation for the Olympics. 

She continued to speak about the physios and other staff members who have accompanied them, hoping that BWF alters their rules. "We’ve spent a lot of money getting the physios and trainers along with us. If they can’t help us then why was this not told before?" she wrote. At the end of the thread, Nehwal even mentioned that she contacted BWF media, but was not given a response. 

Fans react to Nehwal COVID-19 news

Indian badminton players with COVID-19

Before, in December, Kashyap, Prannoy, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and RMV Gurusai Dutt has tested positive for COVID-19 after the latter's wedding ceremony. Back then, Nehwal had tested negative. Fans raised concerns about false positive tests, hoping for another checkup. Previously, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and N Sikki Reddy have contracted the virus. 

(Image credits: Siana Nehwal Twitter)

First Published:
