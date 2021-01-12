Saina Nehwal Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Thailand, Fans Wish Her Speedy Recovery

After a trying 2020, Indian shuttlers have been eager to resume a somewhat regular schedule in 2021. However, hours before the Thailand Open 2021 could begin. Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy tested positive for COVID-19. Nehwal's result comes almost a day after her recent social media post, where the 30-year-old is getting tested for her third COVID-19 test in Bangkok before the tournament would start.

Also read | Momota's COVID-19 positive forces Japan out of Thai events

Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy COVID-19 news comes hours ahead of Thailand Open 2021

According to information coming in from #YonexThailandOpen2021, @nsaina tested positive for #covid in the third test yesterday and was asked to withdraw. Another Indian player has also tested positive. We could see more withdrawals from the Indian contingent. — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) January 12, 2021

As per reports, Prannoy and Nehwal will be withdrawing from the Thailand Open following their positive COVID-19 tests. On Tuesday, Nehwal pulled out of her match against Kisona Selvaduray (Malaysia). As per reports and the video Nehwal shared, their positive tests came back after their third test.

Nehwal, Prannoy along with Nehwal's husband Parupalli Kashyap will be quarantined for ten days. While the latter has tested negative, he will have to quarantine – missing his game against Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue.

Also read | Kevin Sanjaya tests Covid-19 positive; ruled out of Thailand Open, World Tour Finals

Nehwal's test also comes days after she lashed out at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for the rules they had set. She spoke about not being able to train or practice with others – which in turn affects their preparation for the Olympics.

She continued to speak about the physios and other staff members who have accompanied them, hoping that BWF alters their rules. "We’ve spent a lot of money getting the physios and trainers along with us. If they can’t help us then why was this not told before?" she wrote. At the end of the thread, Nehwal even mentioned that she contacted BWF media, but was not given a response.

Fans react to Nehwal COVID-19 news

This happens in Thailand? How about everyone in contact with her?



Speedy recovery! — Anne 🌼 (@solemnsunset) January 12, 2021

This is absolute bullshit, after so many tests and quarantine, how can this happen in the last minute! — Mohammed Sayeed (@mohammedbasu) January 12, 2021

Simple law of false positive. Saina had already got covid, and now again? She was already in bubble and had 2 negative results. The testing kit are not that accurate. Mostly they use rapid testing kits. Proper covid test takes 24 hours. — dhruv (@DZatakia) January 12, 2021

If she had tested positive (from an RC-PCR test) earlier and recovered, could this latest one be from a dead virus (if, again, this one is also RT-PCR)? — K.P. Mohan (@kaypeem) January 12, 2021

but how? Sending much love to you @NSaina — Belantara Burhanuddin (@yourtarbal) January 12, 2021

Also read | Saina Nehwal LASHES OUT at BWF over inefficient regulations in Thailand

Indian badminton players with COVID-19

Before, in December, Kashyap, Prannoy, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and RMV Gurusai Dutt has tested positive for COVID-19 after the latter's wedding ceremony. Back then, Nehwal had tested negative. Fans raised concerns about false positive tests, hoping for another checkup. Previously, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and N Sikki Reddy have contracted the virus.

Also read | BWF announces 2021 calendar focused on Olympic qualifiers; India Open scheduled in May

(Image credits: Siana Nehwal Twitter)