Thailand Open: Kidambi Srikanth Made To Undergo 4 COVID Tests; Shares Images Of Nose Bleed

Another controversy has erupted from Thailand Open 2021. After shuttler Saina Nehwal revealed that she had still not received her COVID-19 report with Thailand authorities asking her to shift to a hospital, Kidambi Srikanth shared that he was made to undergo 4 COVID tests since he landed in the country. Taking to Twitter, Kidambi Srikanth shared how his nose was bleeding profusely after his repeated COVID tests, calling the shocking mistreatment 'unacceptable'.

"We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS . However, I gave 4 tests after I have arrived and I can’t say any of them have been pleasant. Unacceptable," he tweeted sharing appalling images of his bleeding nose after his swab tests.

Confusion over Saina Nehwal's COVID-19 reports

In a major blow to the Indian badminton contingent, star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy allegedly tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday. 30-year-old star Nehwal, however, has alleged that she still hadn't received her COVID-19 report from Monday and the situation was 'very confusing.' Nehwal claimed that she was informed of her test results just before the warm-up for the match against Kisona Selvaduray and was advised to go to the hospital in Bangkok. Saina further added that according to the rules, the results should arrive five hours after the tests and tagged BWF media for further clarification on the situation.

The entire Indian badminton contingent had cleared the COVID-19 test and had been training as a part of the Green Zone, however, recent results were obtained from the third round of testing, with the first two results returning as negative, as per reports.

I still didn’t receive the covid test report from yesterday it’s very confusing and today just before the warm up for the match they tell me to got to hospital in bangkok ... saying that I m positive ..according to rules the report should come in 5 hours.. @bwfmedia https://t.co/ETkWiNVHnP — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 12, 2021

