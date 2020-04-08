Parupalli Kashyap Confirms Donating ₹3 Lakh To Telangana CM's Relief Fund

The coronavirus outbreak has brought sporting events to a standstill as players are now spending time at home with their family members. Even during the self-isolation period, sports personalities have been coming forward and making contributions towards their fight against coronavirus. Sportspersons have been donating money to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Parupalli Kashyap makes donation for coronavirus

Parupalli Kashyap is the latest athlete to join the bandwagon. Kashyap on Tuesday donated ₹3 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state in its fight against coronavirus. The news regarding the same was confirmed by the player by posting an image on his official Twitter handle. Along with donating money, Parupalli Kashyap made sure to salute health care workers and emergency service providers who are helping people fight against coronavirus. Here's is Parupalli Kashyap's tweet

I contributed Rs 3 lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund . I salute the health care workers and emergency service providers . I hope my contribution helps them . @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS #LetsFightCoronaTogether pic.twitter.com/wKa9W998a9 — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) April 6, 2020

PV Sindhu, Pullela Gopichand donate money to fight coronavirus

Recently, PV Sindhu and India's badminton coach Pullela Gopichand came forward to donate for India's fight against coronavirus. Pullela Gopichand, in an interview with Times of India, revealed that he donated ₹11 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and along with that, he also contributed ₹10 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and ₹5 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Pullela Gopichand had earlier appealed to people to stay at home and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of lighting diyas on April 9. On the other hand, star shuttler PV Sindhu made a donation of ₹500,000 each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Parupalli Kashyap's tweet to BWF on suspending events

Parupalli Kashyap had previously made headlines for his tweet to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) regarding the scheduling of tournaments against the backdrop of the coronavirus. Kashyap, in his tweet, appealed to the BWF to suspend all tournaments and freeze the rankings. Supporting the appeal made by Kashyap, various other badminton players asked the association to suspend all tournaments.