Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Saina Nehwal Says She Will Miss The 'on-screen Dhoni' Dearly

The Sushant Singh Rajput death news has shocked celebrities and the late actor's fans all over the country. The Sushant Singh Rajput suicide story broke out on Sunday when the 34-year-old was found dead in his apartment after hanging himself. Badminton star Saina Nehwal has paid her condolences to the MS Dhoni biopic star, expressing her grief on the Sushant Singh Rajput death news.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Badminton star Saina Nehwal expresses her shock after Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide

In an emotional tweet on her official Twitter account, Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal expressed her profound sadness on the Sushant Singh Rajput death news. The 30-year-old wrote that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away too soon and it was sad to lose such a young talented actor and a human. Saina Nehwal, referencing to the MS Dhoni biopic, where the 34-year-old portrayed the former India skipper, said that she will miss the on-screen MS Dhoni. PV Sindhu also joined in revealing her shock at the Sushant SIngh Rajput death story. PV Sindhu hoped that the 34-year-old Bollywood star's soul rests in peace.

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput @itsSSR 😔💔 . May his soul RIP 🙏 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Parupalli Kashyap admits Sushant Singh Rajput death is 'too much to take'

Saina Nehwal's husband and badminton star Parupalli Kashyap also expressed his sadness on the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide news and claimed that the MS Dhoni biopic was one of his favourite films. Kashyap related the loss to a personal tragedy with his sister's death anniversary being just a day after the Sushant Singh Rajput death incident. The badminton ace said that the Sushant Singh Rajput death incident was too much to take and asked his family and friends to stay strong and take care of themselves.

Tomorrow is my sister’s death anniversary and this is just too much to take ..... Dhoni is one of my fav movies ! Why brother why 😓😓😓RIP . Family n friends please take care n be strong . #ripsushantsinghrajput — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Bollywood star's career so far

Sushant Singh Rajput broke onto the scene after his performance in daily soaps Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 in the sports drama Kai Po Che, earning plaudits for his depiction of Ishaan, one of the protagonists from Chetan Bhagat's book Three Mistakes of My Life, which the film was inspired from. The 34-year-old then went on to act in Shudh Desi Romance, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. His performances in the MS Dhoni biopic and Chhichhore earned him praise from fans across the country, while he garnered critical acclaim for his roles in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya.

