Satwik-Chirag Shatter Records With Historic Men's Doubles Title Win At Indonesia Open 2023

India's star badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the men's doubles final at the Indonesia Open 2023 on Sunday. The 2022 World Championship bronze medallists defeated Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik by 21-17, 21-18 to add another title to their already impressive trophy haul. The star duo also scripted history with their performance in the Super 1000 event.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) sukses mengukir kemenangan di Kapal Api Group Indonesia Open 2023.



Ini merupakan gelar pertama mereka di level BWF World Tour Super 1000.



Rankireddy/Shetty juara setelah mengalahkan wakil Malaysia, Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik dengan… pic.twitter.com/wMw0TCobOa June 18, 2023

3 Things You Need To Know

Satwiksairaj and Chirag earlier became the first-ever Indian duo to reach the finals of a Super 1000 event

Satwik-Chirag were the only Indian players in the Indonesia Open 2023 Finals

The India badminton duo entered the finals as the 4th-ranked pair in the BWF rankings

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue scripting new records

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed their way into the Indonesia Open 2023 Finals with an impressive 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 win over the Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the men’s doubles semi-finals. This was the first time an Indian pair advanced into the finals of a Super 1000 tournament. The Indian duo then defeated Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik by 21-17, 21-18 in the summit clash to become the first-ever India pair to win a Super 1000 event.

At the same time, The Asian champions also became the first Indians to win the S100, S300, S500, S750, and S1000 events, respectively. Take a look at where they have triumphed in the aforementioned events.

S100 - Hyderabad Open

S300 - Syed Modi

S500 - Thailand Open and India Open

S750 - French Open

S1000 - Indonesia Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty: New world no. 3 ranked men's doubles pair

Interestingly, the Indian duo entered the final against the Malaysian pair with a 0-8 record in head-to-head clashes. They made a comeback from being 3-7 at one point in the first game and never looked back. They completed a sensational 21-17, 21-18 victory over Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their ninth attempt and climbed to their career-best ranking of no. 3 in the BWF men's doubles rankings.