Swiss Open Badminton Live Stream: How To Watch PV Sindhu And Kidambi Srikanth In Action?

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sourabh Verma, Ajay Jayaram, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have all advanced to the next round of the Swiss Open. Essential for the Tokyo Olympics qualification, the Super 300 tournament in Basel offers several nail-biting encounters. Here is how one can stream the BWF tournament live.

With some great wins and gritty performances, 9⃣🇮🇳s will be in action on Day 2 of the #YonexSwissOpen. All the best to each one of you.💪#SwissOpenSuper300 #SwissOpen2021 #badminton pic.twitter.com/ivUxHAS9M0 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 4, 2021

Swiss Open badminton live stream: How to watch Swiss Open 2021 in India?

To watch Srikanth, PV Sindhu live, one can go to the Badminton World Federation's website or YouTube channel. As a precaution for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed to watch the game in person.

Swiss Open 2021 schedule

4th March - Round of 16

5th March - Quarter-Finals

6th March - Semi-Finals

7th March - Finals

Swiss Open badminton draw (Round 2)

Men's singles

Kidambi Srikanth vs Thomas Rouxel

Sourabh Verma vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Ajay Jayaram vs Rasmus Gemke

Sai Praneet vs Pablo Abian

Women's singles

PV Sindhu vs Iris Wang

Men's doubles

Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Women's doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy vs Amalie Magelung and Freja Ravn

Mixed doubles

Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Metari vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa

Swiss Open preview

While many players advanced to the next round, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap were among those who suffered defeat. Praneeth beat Isreal's Misha Zilberman 21-11,21-14 to advance to the next round, winning the clash in only 34 minutes. Verma edged past Switzerland's Christian Kirchmayr 21-19 21-18 and will face Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn (No. 8 seed) next.

We will also see Ajay Jayaram face Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the Round of 16, having beaten Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-12 21-13 to get there.

PV Sindhu, desperately seeking wins after an Asian leg disappointment, breezed past Turkey's Neslihan Yigit by bagging a 21-6, 21-19 win. Kidambi Srikanth faced Sameer Verma for the first round, beating him 18-21, 21-18, 21-11 to advance in the tournament. Prannoy lost 21-19, 9-21, 21-17 to Mark Calijouw.

Also, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley to reach the Round of 16.

(Image credits: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Instagram)