Swiss Open Badminton Live Stream: How To Watch PV Sindhu And Kidambi Srikanth In Action?

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sourabh Verma, Ajay Jayaram, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have all advanced to the next round of the Swiss Open. Essential for the Tokyo Olympics qualification, the Super 300 tournament in Basel offers several nail-biting encounters. Here is how one can stream the BWF tournament live.
To watch Srikanth, PV Sindhu live, one can go to the Badminton World Federation's website or YouTube channel. As a precaution for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed to watch the game in person.
While many players advanced to the next round, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap were among those who suffered defeat. Praneeth beat Isreal's Misha Zilberman 21-11,21-14 to advance to the next round, winning the clash in only 34 minutes. Verma edged past Switzerland's Christian Kirchmayr 21-19 21-18 and will face Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn (No. 8 seed) next.
We will also see Ajay Jayaram face Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the Round of 16, having beaten Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-12 21-13 to get there.
PV Sindhu, desperately seeking wins after an Asian leg disappointment, breezed past Turkey's Neslihan Yigit by bagging a 21-6, 21-19 win. Kidambi Srikanth faced Sameer Verma for the first round, beating him 18-21, 21-18, 21-11 to advance in the tournament. Prannoy lost 21-19, 9-21, 21-17 to Mark Calijouw.
Also, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley to reach the Round of 16.