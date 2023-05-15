WATCH | PV Sindhu's Undertaker-like Stare To Opponent Jin Wei In Sudirman Cup Goes Viral

PV Sindhu's poor season has continued to haunt her as she lost to Goh Jin Wei in the Sudirman Cup. The shuttler did win the first game but couldn't replicate the same in the next two games as her opponent took the game away from her. This was India's final chance to keep their hopes alive in the tournament but with Kidambi Srikanth also losing his match India have now crashed out of the tournament.

Sindhu went down 21-14, 10-21, 20-22 as India succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Malaysia to bow out of the Sudirman Cup. Despite her loss, there was one iconic moment which has taken social media by a roll.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu recreates famous Undertaker moment in Sudirman Cup

At one point Goh Jin appeared to have lost her concentration and Sindhu seemed to have enjoyed that moment as she gave a death stare to her opponent.

Netizens have compared that particular moment with that of Undertaker's famous stare in a WWE match against AJ Styles.

MALAYSIA to the QUARTER FINALS ‼️OMAIGADDD 🔥



🇲🇾 3-0 🇮🇳



14-21

21-10

22-20



Almost all of us didn't expect Goh Jin Wei to win against Sindhu but she DID IT. She is not normal 😭❤️#SudirmanCup2023 pic.twitter.com/AdkJcaV5rf — Z 💎🇲🇾 (@theone_xyz) May 15, 2023

Sudirman Cup 2023: India vs Malaysia

Earlier India had a worrisome start as Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa lost to Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie 16-21, 17-21 while Srikanth also failed to fulfill his potential as he succumbed to a 6-21, 11-21 defeat against Lee Zii Jia.

Sindhu has had a very low 2023 since coming back from an injury. She lost in the Spain Madrid Masters finals and was expected to provide that moment of spark in this tournament. But the horror story continues and it remains to be seen how she fares in the upcoming tournaments.

With Asian Games also scheduled to be held later this year Sindhu's return to form would be of major importance as she will be the flagbearer of the Indian team in that competition. Barring an Olympics Bronze medal she hasn't had much influence in the last three years really and the onus will be on her to gear up for the ultimate challenge.