The return that WWE fans have been waiting for so eagerly has a development and it is not a welcoming one. The 14-time world champion Randy Orton has been out of the squared circle for months and it seems the return will take further time or may not take place ever. Yes, the matter is that grim, Orton's father has stated that the doctors have told the viper not to return to the circuit.

There were rumors in the days building up to WrestleMania 39 that Randy Orton planned to make his long-awaited comeback to WWE at the big event. With the firm publicly discussing significant surprises, there was some anticipation that we would see The Viper. That, however, wasn't the case to be.

Orton has been out for some time due to a back issue that necessitated significant surgery. Back in September of last year, there were rumors that some WWE employees were "concerned" about his injury. Now even after eight months, it seems the 43-year-old hasn't recuperated. His father, Bob Orton, presented Bill Apter with an update for WrestleBinge:

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do," Bob Orton said.

Will Randy Orton return to WWE?

While on one end it is pleasing for the fight fans to hear that Randy Orton is training, on the other the doctor's instructions might be the last thing that enthusiasts would have wanted to hear. Orton's final WWE SmackDown bout was on May 20, 2022, when RK-Bro lost their RAW tag team titles to The Usos. Many consider The Viper's final run to be among his best, with his combination with Matt Riddle reinvigorating his character and career as a whole.

Randy Orton is a legend already, regardless of what happens in the future. If he decides to return or not, the future Hall of Famer will arguably be the company's biggest name. And of course an "RKO outaa nowehere" will revereberate forever.