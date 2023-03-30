WWE WrestleMania 39: Is The Undertaker Returning At 'Shows Of Shows'? Here's All We Know

WWE is all set to host one of its biggest live events of the calendar, WrestleMania 39, this weekend on March 31 and April 1. The two-day pay-per-view (PPV) event will be held at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles and is expected to be an instant hit among fans. Meanwhile, several media reports making rounds on social media have claimed that the PPV will also mark the return of The Undertaker to the company.

The Undertaker officially announced his retirement from WWE last year ahead of WrestleMania weekend, two years after his last official match. He appeared on the 30-year-anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in January, where he was seen helping Bray Wyatt in an in-ring segment. While the WWE roster gears up for WrestleMania, fans have been speculating if Taker can yet again appear in front of the WWE universe.

An icon. A legend. A career and a legacy no other.

"WrestleMania has been such an important part of my life"

However, the speculations came to an end this Friday, as WWE announced that the former superstar will bring his ‘1 deadMAN show’ to The Novo at L.A. Live on March 31. The show will be held on Friday, a day before WrestleMania 39 kicks off at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Speaking about the same, Undertaker revealed he will tell stories about his career and would also interact with the fans.

As reported by Los Angeles Times, The Undertaker a.k.a Mark Calaway said, “WrestleMania has been such an important part of my life and career and it’s exciting to bring the 1 deadMan Show to Los Angeles as part of this year’s festivities”. “I have so many great WrestleMania stories and look forward to sharing them with everyone who comes out to The Novo on March 31,” he added.

WWE WrestleMania 39: Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns in the main event; Check full match card

Meanwhile, the main event of WrestleMania 39 will see the undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes. Other big matchups of the PPV include Brock Lesnar’s match against The Giant Omos and Logan Paul’s clash against Seth Rollins. Here’s a look at the full match card for WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

United States Championship match: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul

SmackDown Women's Championship match: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Six-Woman Tag Team Match)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Bálor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Intercontinental Championship match: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Triple Threat Match)

Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match

Men's WrestleMania Showcase Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

WrestleMania schdedule

Night 1- April 2, 2023

Night 2- April 3, 2023

Time- 8 PM ET in the US, 1:00 am BST in the UK, and 5:30 AM IST in India.

Venue- SoFi stadium, California.

WWE WrestleMania 39 live streaming and telecast details

WWE fans in India can watch the WrestleMania 39 PPV live in India by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. The results of the matches will be provided on the social media handle of WWE. The PPV will be available on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and on Peacock in the US.