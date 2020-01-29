'Welcome To BJP': Saina Nehwal Gets Rousing Reception Amid Political Bow Speculation

Badminton fans were in for a shock on Wednesday as reports of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged, leaving the fans ecstatic as yet another athlete would be taking the political plunge if the reports are true. In a massive development, ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal is expected to join the ruling BJP on Wednesday as per sources. This comes amid BJP’s announcement on Tuesday of an important personality joining the party. She has won over 24 international titles, that includes 11 Superseries titles. She achieved the world no. 1 ranking in 2015, becoming the second Indian player after Prakash Padukone to bag this honour. Moreover, she won the Bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics. Her possible induction into the party assumes significance ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

READ | 'Save-Aarey' Options Closing For CM Uddhav, BJP Makes Metro Appeal Claiming Rs 600 Cr Loss

Ecstatic fans give Saina a thumbs up

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal to join #BJP



After Gautam Gambhir, Sandeep Singh, Phogat sisters...



A new #TeamIndia in the making...#NewIndia — Himanshu Ghiya (@him_brainteaser) January 29, 2020

Good news !

Welcome to BJP, Saina Nehwal.

All the best. https://t.co/7UuiwmunEP — 🇮🇳 Badri#ModiSarkar2 (@badri4BJP) January 29, 2020

Saina Nehwal Joining BJP????....If true, Welcome and we need more such responsible people to join @NSaina @JPNadda — Guruprasad (@march0174guru) January 29, 2020

READ | Karawal Nagar Suffered Under Former MLA Kapil Mishra: AAP Candidate

Saina

The movie Sania captures the life of ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal and will be directed by Amol Gupte. The movie is scheduled for an early 2020 release. Saina will see the journey of Saina Nehwal and her victories through many national and international titles while playing Badminton. Parineeti Chopra will play the role of Saina Nehwal, Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand and Paresh Rawal as Saina Nehwal's father. Producer Bhushan Kumar will be bankrolling the badminton biopic.

READ | Ajit Pawar Cuts 225 Cr Funds For Fadnavis' Nagpur, Hikes Allocation For Own Pune Bastion

READ | SENSATIONAL: Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal Set To Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Polls