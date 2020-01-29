SENSATIONAL: Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal Set To Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Polls

In a massive development, ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal is expected to join the ruling BJP on Wednesday as per sources. This comes amid BJP’s announcement on Tuesday of an important personality joining the party. Her possible induction into the party assumes significance ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Delhi: Badminton Player Saina Nehwal to join BJP shortly pic.twitter.com/qOQoCgudgw — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Read: '200 MPs, 11 CMs & 70 Ministers': BJP Bringing Outsiders For Delhi Campaign, Says Kejriwal

Sania Nehwal's stellar career

In 2006, she became the youngest Asian to win a 4-star tournament. Nehwal has won over 24 international titles, that includes 11 Superseries titles. She achieved the world no. 1 ranking in 2015, becoming the second Indian player after Prakash Padukone to bag this honour. Moreover, Nehwal has represented India thrice in the Olympics. Moreover, she won the Bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

Read: 'Ashamed' Saina Nehwal Demands Severe Punishment For Horrific Hyderabad Murder Culprits

She is the only Indian to have won a medal in every BWF event. Moreover, she became the first Indian to win two single Gold medals in the Commonwealth Games. In 2016, the Centre conferred her with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour. She has also been bestowed with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna awards. In 2018, she married fellow player Parupalli Kashyap in a private ceremony.

Read: Saina: Parineeti Chopra's Coach To Be Played By This Actor, Saina Nehwal Says, 'amazing'

Delhi polls

Incidentally, this will not be the first occasion when a sportperson has joined BJP. Prior to the 2019 Haryana Assembly election, wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt joined the party. However, both of them failed to win from their respective constituencies.

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, neither BJP nor AAP has named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Read: Sharjeel Imam Being Taken To Delhi After 72-hr Transit Remand; first AIIMS Then Court