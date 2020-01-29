Ajit Pawar Cuts 225 Cr Funds For Fadnavis' Nagpur, Hikes Allocation For Own Pune Bastion

As the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced the funds for districts in Maharashtra, he has reduced the funds for Chandrapur, Sindhudurg former Chief Minister's home district Nagpur. Pawar opined that as per his thinking, the funds for Nagpur were increased because then CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed from there. Similarly, for Chandrapur, as it was the home district of then finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Allotting the District Planning Committee Scheme funds, Pawar said, after chairing a DPC meeting of Nagpur division: "To set right the situation, these three districts will see less allotment for fiscal 2020-21. As per the formula (for 2020-21), Nagpur will get Rs 299.52 crore as against Rs 525 crore last year. As per the formula, Nagpur should have got Rs 288 crore last year. Chandrapur got Rs 375 crore last year against the ideal Rs 215 crore, while it would be allotted Rs 223 crore this year. Sindhudurg, which got Rs 225 crore last year against the ideal Rs 113 crore, will receive Rs 118 crore worth of funds this year", Pawar informed.

He also added that he would consult Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to see if the drop in funding for these districts can be set right in the next budget. However, there has been no reaction from the BJP leaders so far.

"Special funds will be given to Gadchiroli, Washim, Osmanabad and Nandurbar as the per capita income of these districts is less," Pawar added. Wardha would also get Rs 95 crore to celebrate various functions as part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

