76ers Vs Bucks Live Streaming, Where To Watch NBA Game In India, Game Schedule And Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other on Sunday morning at 7:00 AM IST (Saturday, 5:30 PM PST). The game will be held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. Here are the 76ers vs Bucks live streaming details and the 76ers vs Bucks game schedule as well as 76ers vs Bucks preview.

76ers vs Bucks live streaming: How to watch 76ers vs Bucks game on FanCode in India

76ers vs Bucks live streaming will be on the FanCode app for Indian NBA fans. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the 76ers vs Bucks game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 7:00 AM IST on Sunday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed for 76ers vs Bucks live score and updates.

76ers vs Bucks live streaming: How to watch 76ers vs Bucks game on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

76ers vs Bucks live streaming: How to watch the 76ers vs Bucks game live on TV

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The 76ers vs Bucks game schedule is set for ESPN's Ten1 channel at 7:00 AM live in India.

76ers vs Bucks live streaming: 76ers vs Bucks preview

The Bucks are currently leading the NBA with a 47-8 win-loss record. On the other hand, 76ers are at a 53-21 win-loss record and are fifth on the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently leading for the Bucks with 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Khris Middleton (20.6 ppg) and Eric Bledsoe (15.7 ppg) have also been playing well. Joel Embiid is the 76ers' top scorer with 23.3 points, 12 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Tobias Harris follows with a 19.1 ppg average. Josh Richardson (14.4 ppg), Ben Simmons (16.9 ppg) and Al Horford (11.9 ppg) have also performed well.

