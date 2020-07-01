Adam Silver Wants NBA To Have 'tape Delay' To Prevent Profanities Used By Players

The NBA tape delay was seen as a sign of disinterest before the league's popularity increased in the 1980s. However, the NBA tape delay could be reintroduced when the 2019-20 season resumes in Orlando at the end of July. In a recent interview, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that he is concerned about the foul language which could be used by players at the NBA Disney World restart in Orlando.

Also read | Damian Lillard honoured on becoming first Trail Blazer player to appear on NBA2K cover

NBA Disney World: Adam Silver to reintroduce NBA tape delay for the NBA teams going to Orlando?

The NBA is considering delaying broadcasts slightly in order to censor trash talking or bad words, via @ByTimReynolds.



We need the premium option to hear it uncensored. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 30, 2020

Also read | NBA bubble at Disney World set to cost the league over $1.5 MILLION per day

During a recent interview with TIME100, Adam Silver explained why bad language is a real concern for the league as the NBA Disney World restart nears. Silver said that when the games are being held in an arena full of fans, players often say things to each other on the court as they know most of their words will not be picked up. Silver stated that as there will be no fans this time, the players might need to 'adapt their language' as they know their words will most likely be picked up. As per Silver, 'in all seriousness', the league might need to reintroduce the NBA tape delay.

While the NBA Disney World games might need a tape delay, some fans prefer hearing the profanity. When the NBA Disney World games were announced, reports stated that this will be an opportunity for the fans to watch an unfiltered NBA game. Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell responded to Adam Silver's comments. The Jazz star tweeted that he wants to hear the trash talk during the games.

Reports state that the league's corporate sponsors could also be against the curse words used as they might not want their brands associated with them. The league could also introduce some pre-recorded crowd noises to drown out some words. However, the tape delay could still provide an insight into player conversations if only cuss words are censored. This could possibly include strategies if the NBA teams going to Orlando are okay with giving out vital information. During the same interview, Adam Silver also discussed the financial aspect of the NBA restart, stating that while money is a big part of the return, it is not everything. As per reports, the league will shell out $1.2 million per day during their time in Orlando.

Also read | 3 Pelicans players test COVID-19 positive, will self-isolate before NBA restart: Report

Naaaa let me hear it😂😂 https://t.co/7n2Xe58faE — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 30, 2020

Also read | NBA to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on the courts in Orlando for the restart

(Image source: AP)