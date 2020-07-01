NBA Bubble At Disney World Set To Cost The League Over $1.5 MILLION Per Day

The NBA restart scheduled for July 30, if things go according to plan, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. While the NBA Disney World restart was earlier reported to have set the league back a massive amount, ESPN stated that NBA Disney World plan cost is set to cost the league over $150 million. The NBA bubble in Orlando is supposed to host all players and teams till the 2019-20 season wraps up.

NBA Disney cost: NBA bubble to cost the league more than $150 million in total

NBA Bubble: NBA Disney World cost close to $1.5 million per day

During a recent episode of ESPN's The Jump, Brian Windhorst revealed the approximate NBA Disney World cost. As per Windhorst, the NBA bubble will cost the league over $150 million, which comes up to $1.5 million per day for the 22 teams to play their eight seeding games and the traditional playoff series. “The Orlando bubble is costing the NBA more than $150 million,” Windhorst revealed. “More than $1.5 million a day to put on, not to mention all the lost revenue they have from not being able to sell tickets.”

As the NBA is exercising exclusive control of three resorts at the venue – Gran Destino, Grand Floridian and the Yacht Club – along with the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, the league was expected to spend over a million every day. This also includes the money needed for staffing all the venues and resorts, and food and entertainment needed by the NBA players. During an interview with Time on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed the NBA bubble and its effect on the finances.

Silver stated that the NBA bubble is not economical for the league and is 'enormously expensive'. He explained that not having fans and selling tickets really affects their profit, but they see this as their duty to find a way to provide basketball to their fans and 'to the broader community'. "This is how we're going to do it. This is not a sustainable model over the long term, that's for sure, at least based on the way we've conducted our sport historically," Silver explained. The NBA selected Disney World as their venue as their sports complex will provide the league all the required necessities during their stay. Major League Soccer will also be using the sports complex for their games.

NBA Disney World: Spencer Dinwiddie reacts to the NBA Disney cost for NBA bubble

If some of the worlds best business minds agree to invest $150M into something, imagine the multiples they’re expecting in return. Not only this year, but in the future... https://t.co/bYX1Rv06FZ — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 30, 2020

