3 Pelicans Players Test COVID-19 Positive, Will Self-isolate Before NBA Restart: Report

As the NBA restart scheduled for July 30 nears, three more NBA players tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports, three New Orleans Pelicans players have contracted the virus. The Pelicans, who were at a 28-36 win-loss record in the Western Conference before the NBA suspension, are among the eight teams scheduled to travel to Orlando on July 8.

Also read | DeAndre Jordan tests positive for COVID-19, confirms he will miss NBA restart: NBA players with coronavirus before NBA Disney World restart

Pelicans Coronavirus news: Three unnamed New Orleans Players test positive for COVID-19 a week before travelling to Orlando

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin announced that three New Orleans Pelicans players tested positive for COVID-19 while the team are preparing to travel to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Griffin referred to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), stating that the players will not be identified. The players are currently in 'self-isolation' and will be tested daily. The team received positive results last week after the players returned to the New Orleans' training facilities.

Also read | Spencer Dinwiddie coronavirus test positive as Nets guard casts doubts over his NBA restart: NBA Players with coronavirus, NBA Disney World

Pelicans coronavirus news: David Griffin delivered the Pelicans coronavirus news

Watch Live: @dg_riff speaks with the media about the Pelicans preparing to return to play #WontBowDown | @SmoothieKing https://t.co/RIEvcx9Ch0 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 30, 2020

Also read | There are 16 NBA with coronavirus before the NBA Disney World restart: Who are they? Are NBA players sitting out the Adam Silver Orlando plan?

How were the NBA players with coronavirus detected?

"The league has a system in place that was designed to catch these cases," Griffin explained. "That system worked and we’re just going to deal with it the best we can moving forward." He added that from a basketball point of view, Griffin believes that teams will be affected to COVID-19, giving an example fo the Brooklyn Nets who he thinks are 'really damaged by the COVID situation'. He referred to the virus as the enemy, who everyone is at the mercy of.

Pelicans coronavirus news: How will the Pelicans coronavirus news affect the Pelicans team and NBA Disney World playoff chances?

The Pelicans were supposed to open the NBA restart on July 30 with their game against the Utah Jazz followed by their August 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Griffin was glad that the league had time between the report date and mandatory workouts, as players could test positive for COVID-19. “Unfortunately, as a play-in team, we’re sort of disproportionately penalized if we have a COVID case because by the time you get players back, you may already be done, and your competitive advantage may be gone," Griffin explained. He further stated that they had a 18-game cushion before the suspension, while they only have eight now.

NBA Disney World: How many NBA players with coronavirus are there? Are there doubts about Adam Silver Orlando plan?

Last week, the NBA revealed that 16 players across 22 teams tested positive for COVID-19. As per the league's rules, the Pelicans players can return to the team after two negative COVID-19 tests. Griffin, who is a cancer survivor, will travel to Orlando with his team. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is 65 years old, which is a high-risk age for COVID-19. While Gentry wants to be there for his team, Griffin stated that the decision is yet to be made. With the high number of NBA players with coronavirus, many people have raised concern towards the NBA's decision to restart the season.

Also read | NBA restart: Adam Silver worried about major coronavirus spread as it could end season and NBA players with coronavirus