Allen Iverson Reveals 'idol' Michael Jordan Was NOT Polite With Him On Their 1st Meeting

The Last Dance has given many NBA stars an opportunity to speak about Michael Jordan and their relationship with the six-time NBA legend. While speaking to Complex Sports, Allen Iverson recalled the words Jordan said to him when they first met. Jordan had already won four championships when Allen Iverson entered the league in 1996 as a rookie from Georgetown.

What were Michael Jordan's first words to Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson?

We sat down with @alleniverson and he shared his untold stories of Michael Jordan and Biggie with us.





Allen Iverson played in the Shick Rookie Game during the 1997 All-Star Weekend. That is when he first met his idol Michael Jordan. While talking to Complex Sports, Iverson revealed that Jordan was not polite when he met him for the first time.

Iverson revealed that he would never forget that moment and had replied to Jordan with a simple 'all right, man'. After that game, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls travelled to Philadelphia to play Allen Iverson and his Philadelphia 76ers. While Bulls won that game with a 108-104 score, Allen Iverson's crossover on Jordan on March 12, 1997, became one of the highlights of his NBA career.

Allen Iverson won the Rookie of the Year award and is counted amongst players who had a very successful rookie campaign. He was the No. 1 pick of the 1996 NBA Draft and averaged 23.5 points and 7.5 assists per game in the 76 games he played that year. Iverson retired with the Memphis Grizzlies after the 2009-10 season and averaged 26.7 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 42.5% from the field per game in his career though he did not win an NBA title. Jordan bagged two more championships for the Bulls after his meeting with Iverson and retired in the year 2003 with the Washington Wizards.



Allen Iverson crosses over Michael Jordan

Iverson on the 'Allen Iverson crosses over Michael Jordan' moment