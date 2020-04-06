Shaquille O'Neal Reveals 'letting' Allen Iverson Score Against Him Out Of Admiration

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal recently revealed that he used to let some of his favourite opponents score against him. During an interview, Shaquille O'Neal stated that there were only a few NBA players he respected enough that he would enjoy watching them play. The NBA legend also added that he used to like watching them more that he liked guarding them, which is why he let them score.

Also read | Coronavirus lockdown: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal holds concert with sons at home; watch

Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal reveals that he did not guard Allen Iverson on purpose

According to Shaquille O'Neal, he was such a huge fan of Philadelphia 76ers' Allen Iverson, Jason Williams, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady that he let them do anything they wanted to him. O'Neal further discussed the NBA 2001 finals, where Allen Iverson stepped over Ty Lue. He said that he liked it when Allen Iverson crossed over and called him 'tough'. O'Neal could have blocked Allen Iverson's shot multiple times, but admitted that he did not want to. O'Neal further added that the 76ers star had a 'heart of a lion' and he is glad he went into the Hall of Fame with him.

Also read | New York Knicks could hire Philadelphia 76ers Elton Brand as their new GM: Reports

Allen Iverson stats

"No answer for The Answer."



In attack-mode all night, @alleniverson makes his 24th free-throw of the game to give him a new career-high 60 PTS!!! #NBATogetherLive pic.twitter.com/2uAZWwTmRz — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2020

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal says Joe Exotic is 'not my friend' while defending 'Tiger King' cameo

According to ESPN's Allen Iverson stats, the 76ers star averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Though Allen Iverson has never won an NBA title, he is considered one of the best players in NBA history. He started playing in 1996-97 with the 76ers before retiring in 2010 while playing with the Memphis Grizzlies. Iverson also gained popularity while playing for Denver Nuggets from 2006-2008.

Also read | Kobe Bryant burial site dug up in hope to find Lakers legend's unmarked grave