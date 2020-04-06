The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Dwyane Wade Recalls Pocketing $500 Chip At Casino Given To Him By Idol Allen Iverson

Basketball News

In a recent episode of The Lefkoe Show, Dwyane Wade shared a story of when he and Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson met when he was an NBA rookie.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwyane Wade

Everyone is aware that Dwyane Wade is fond of Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson. In a recent episode of The Lefkoe Show, Dwyane Wade shared a story of when he and Allen Iverson met when he was a rookie. Both of them met at a Puerto Rico casino, where Allen Iverson gave him a $1000 chip to spend.

Also read | Dwyane Wade looking to clear the air with Aaron Gordon on Slam Dunk Contest 2020

Dwyane Wade casino: Allen Iverson once threw a $1000 chip at Dwyane Wade 

Also read | Dwyane Wade reveals how his financial advisor suspected he had a gambling problem

Dwyane Wade casino: Dwyane Wade on shares his casino story with Allen Iverson when he was an NBA rookie

During the episode, Dwyane Wade talked about the former 76ers star throwing him a $1000 chip. Allen Iverson apparently gave him the chip, while calling him 'young fella', and asking him to go play it. Dwyane Wade, who was still an NBA rookie back then, played with $500 while he pocketed the other $500. 

Also read | Dwyane Wade funnily sums up reason behind Chris Paul not joining Miami Heat ever

Dwyane Wade casino: Dwyane Wade net worth

Though unverified, the Dwyane Wade net worth figure is believed to be around $170 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earned $198 million from his NBA salary, and more through endorsements and deals, especially shoe contracts. On the other hand, the current Allen Iverson net worth is $1 million. While Iverson earned nearly $155 million from his NBA salary plus $60 million from endorsements, the player went through financial troubles a few years after he retired. According to reports, he told a Georgia judge that his monthly expenditure was $360,000, while he earned only $62,500 per month. 

Also read | Dwyane Wade responds to tweet about new Chicago Bulls executive job in 3 words

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Karti
CONG OPPOSES MPLAD SUSPENSION
Mamata
MAMATA BANERJEE: 'GLOBAL ADVISORY'
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES