Dwyane Wade Recalls Pocketing $500 Chip At Casino Given To Him By Idol Allen Iverson

Everyone is aware that Dwyane Wade is fond of Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson. In a recent episode of The Lefkoe Show, Dwyane Wade shared a story of when he and Allen Iverson met when he was a rookie. Both of them met at a Puerto Rico casino, where Allen Iverson gave him a $1000 chip to spend.

Also read | Dwyane Wade looking to clear the air with Aaron Gordon on Slam Dunk Contest 2020

Dwyane Wade casino: Allen Iverson once threw a $1000 chip at Dwyane Wade

.@DwyaneWade on the time he met Allen Iverson at a casino as a rookie:



“He threw me a $1,000 chip and was like, ‘Yo, go play this, young fella.’ So I played $500, and I put the other $500 in my pocket.”



True OG 🤣



(via @LefkoeShow) pic.twitter.com/Q3wrubw93u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2020

Also read | Dwyane Wade reveals how his financial advisor suspected he had a gambling problem

Dwyane Wade casino: Dwyane Wade on shares his casino story with Allen Iverson when he was an NBA rookie

During the episode, Dwyane Wade talked about the former 76ers star throwing him a $1000 chip. Allen Iverson apparently gave him the chip, while calling him 'young fella', and asking him to go play it. Dwyane Wade, who was still an NBA rookie back then, played with $500 while he pocketed the other $500.

Also read | Dwyane Wade funnily sums up reason behind Chris Paul not joining Miami Heat ever

Dwyane Wade casino: Dwyane Wade net worth

Though unverified, the Dwyane Wade net worth figure is believed to be around $170 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earned $198 million from his NBA salary, and more through endorsements and deals, especially shoe contracts. On the other hand, the current Allen Iverson net worth is $1 million. While Iverson earned nearly $155 million from his NBA salary plus $60 million from endorsements, the player went through financial troubles a few years after he retired. According to reports, he told a Georgia judge that his monthly expenditure was $360,000, while he earned only $62,500 per month.

Also read | Dwyane Wade responds to tweet about new Chicago Bulls executive job in 3 words