Allen Iverson Rips TV Personality On Podcast, Twitter Turns Suspicious To Jason Whitlock

On Thursday (Friday IST), Allen Iverson appeared on All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. The three discussed various topics ranging from Iverson's time with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the current NBA stars. Now, while Iverson discussed legends like the late Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, he ended up calling out a TV personality he did not name.

Who does Iverson hate? Fans believe 76ers icon called out Jason Whitlock

Allen Iverson has a message for a certain TV personality



"The way you hate me, motherf*cker I hate you too...you and your daddy." 😳



(🎥 All The Smoke) pic.twitter.com/dxNEKWrTk9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 24, 2020

While on the podcast, Iverson refused to name the personality but clarified that he was not talking about Skip Bayless. "I know you know who I'm talking to. I know you hate me, and trust me, trust me, I don't hate nobody ... yes, I do. I hate you," Iverson said as he looked into the camera directly. Both Jackson and Barnes knew who Iverson was talking about. "You and your daddy, and the world can figure it out," Iverson added before stating that he doesn't want to say his name out.

Mostly, fans were convinced that Iverson was speaking about journalist Jason Whitlock. While people contemplated Iverson talking about Howard and Spike Eskin, they were mostly leaning towards the Outkick the Coverage writer. "AI is 100% talking about Whitlock here," wrote one user, before calling out Whitlock as a sellout. "It’s probably Whitlock I don’t think there’s an athlete alive that likes him or at least any black athletes," wrote another fan.

Fans believe Allen Iverson hates Jason Whitlock

98% Jason whitelock. — Smaran (@Smaran12352624) September 24, 2020

I think it's Whitlock, AI said it isn't Skip and he's been on Colin's show, and we know AI and Stephen A are close — Jonathan Diel (@RealDielCosplay) September 24, 2020

It’s probably Whitlock I don’t think there’s an athlete alive that likes him or at least any black athletes — Rick Knight (@Rickdaruler773) September 24, 2020

Skip Bayless reacts to Allen Iverson's comment

I have love for you, too, Allen Iverson. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 25, 2020

Jason Whitlock on Allan Iverson

From the late 2000s, Whitlock has continued to speak against Iverson. In 2016, right before Iverson was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Whitlock went on to state that the 76ers legend's hip-hop personality has harmed the NBA. "In the pantheon of spoiled, media-cuddled, overhyped professional basketball players, Allen Iverson reigns supreme," Whitlock said in 2009 column for Fox Sports. In 2008, Whitlock had also called out the number of tattoos Iverson has.

(Image credits: AP, Jason Whitlock Facebook page)