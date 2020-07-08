James Harden And Allen Iverson Unveil New Sneaker Collaboration 'OG Meets OG'

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson joined forces for a new sneaker collaboration this week. Hall of Famer Allen Iverson shared the first look of the James Harden and Allen Iverson sneakers on Twitter. Reebok and Adidas will join hands for producing the James Harden and Allen Iverson sneakers.

James Harden and Allen Iverson sneakers

The Question... Iverson x Harden pic.twitter.com/9Sh60djTir — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) July 7, 2020

James Harden sneakers: James Harden and Allen Iverson collaboration

James Harden x Allen Iverson Reebok collab 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r0n7tKK5UP — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 7, 2020

Along with the Question Mid, Reebok and Adidas will come together to make a shoe that will honour James Harden and Allen Iverson. The James Harden Reebok sneakers will be called the Question Mid Iverson x Harden "OG Meets OG". The James Harden and Allen Iverson will add elements to honour both basketball players.

As per Sneaker News, the James Harden sneakers will have Allen Iverson's iconic first signature show combined with 'key iconography' of James Harden. They added that the James Harden sneakers will have the Adidas logo replace the '3' medallion and his name will be featured on the interiors lace eyelets. Apart from this, the James Harden Reebok collaboration will have a full-grain leather upper as a tribute to Harden's first signature shoe released by the brand in late 2016. The shoes will come packed in a box which represent Harden and Iverson. The Reebok Question Mid Iverson x Harden “OG Meets OG” edition is scheduled to be released on August 7 on Rebook's official site and will retail for $150.

Allen Iverson started playing with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996 and played 14 seasons in the NBA before officially retiring from basketball in 2013. Iverson won the Rookie of the Year award with the 76ers. 'The Answer' signed a unique endorsement deal with Reebok in 2001, where they agreed to pay him $800,000 per year for life while setting aside $32 million in a trust fund that he will receive when he turns 55 in 2030. Iverson's deal was revealed after his ex-wife filed for divorce, due to which he will inherit only half the fund.

Before the NBA 2015-16 season, Adidas signed a 13-year $200 million contract with Rockets star which includes royalties and bonuses. Harden chose Adidas over Nike, who he had signed a rookie deal with in 2009. As per reports, Nike declined to match Adidas' offer to Harden. Harden is currently playing for the Rockets and will travel to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for the NBA restart. Before the season was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harden was averaging 34.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

(Image source: NBA stats official Twitter and Allen Iverson Twitter)