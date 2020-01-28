Kobe Bryant Death: Allen Iverson Heartbroken And Devastated, Sends Emotional Message

NBA legend Kobe Bryant's sudden death has shocked the entire sports world. The 41-year-old, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed after their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. Ever since the news broke out, social media has flooded with tributes for the basketball legend.

Kobe Bryant death: Allen Iverson pays tribute

Statement from Allen Iverson on the passing of Kobe Bryant 😢 pic.twitter.com/JsdB3kWBT3 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 27, 2020

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson released a statement on Kobe Bryant's death. The duo shared an intense rivalry during their playing days but had the utmost respect for each other off-court. Iverson revealed that he felt 'devastated and heartbroken' after learning the tragic news.

Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant were both drafted in the 1996 NBA Draft and battled to be the best player on court several times during their several meetings. Bryant even revealed to a publication that at one point he was obsessed with Allen Iverson. So much so that it inspired Bryant to be a better player.

Kobe Bryant death: Allen Iverson remembers Kobe Bryant family in emotional post

An 11-time NBA All-Star, Allen Iverson reflected on Kobe Bryant's professionalism, his work ethic and relentlessness. Iverson hailed Bryant as one of the best ever in the NBA. The 44-year-old further added that their relationship was way deeper than their on-court competition.

Allen Iverson also shared a memory of Kobe Bryant from their rookie season, when Iverson made his first trip to Los Angeles to face the Lakers. The duo had dinner together before Kobe stunned Iverson with his desire to train even at the end of the day. Allen Iverson was always a big admirer of the 'Mamba' mentality and insisted that everyone could learn something out of it.

"We are not okay. But we will find the strength to pull through this together because that’s what Kobe would want us to do.” - Allen Iverson on Kobe Bryant passing away

Kobe Bryant death: Fans pay homage with 'mural'

Tenement Homes in Taguig City paints the photo of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, on basketball court to pay tribute to late NBA legend.



📸 Leo Angelo#KobeandGianna pic.twitter.com/P4x79yIbPL — 🍃ᏉᎥᏁᏋ🍃 (@divine_bicera) January 27, 2020

