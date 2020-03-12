ANA Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

Valencia Basket will be playing against their next game against Anadolu Efes Istanbul in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, March 12 at 11:00 PM IST (6:30 PM CET). The game will take place at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey. Zenit are ranked 1st on the points table with 24 wins and 4 losses. On the other hand, Valencia are ranked 10th with 12 wins and 16 losses. Fans can play the ANA vs VAL match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the ANA vs VAL Dream11 team prediction and squad details.

ANA vs VAL Dream11 team preview and injury update

The first ranked Efes will host Valencia in Istanbul on Thursday. While Efes are leading, Valencia have been struggling to bag wins. Efes won their last game as Shane Larkin also returned to play for the team. Valencia are currently on a four-game winning streak and lost their last game against AZ Armani Exchange Milan with a margin of 81-83. Efes' last win was against the Olympiacos Piraeus with a 91-79 margin.

ANA vs VAL Dream11 team Squad details

ANA vs VAL Dream11 team squad – Valencia Basket

Quino Colom, Vanja Marinkovic, Jordan Loyd, Maurice Ndour, Alberto Abalde, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Brock Motum, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Hilmar Henningsson, Aaron Doornekamp, Tomas Pavelka, Alonso Faure and Guillem Ferrando.

ANA vs VAL Dream11 team squad – Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Chris Singleton, Yigitcan Saybir, Dogus Balbay, Mustafa Kurtuldum, Tolga Gecim, Omercan Ilyasogu, Seatac Sanli, Bugrahan Tuncer, Tibor Pleiss, Vasilije Micic, James Anderson, Alec Peters, Bryant Dunston and Krunoslav Simon.

ANA vs VAL Dream11 team and prediction

Anadolu Efes Istanbul are favourites to win this game

Note - The ANA vs VAL Dream11 team prediction is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee positive results in your games.

