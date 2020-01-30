Kyrie Irving Breaks Down While Talking About Kobe Bryant After Nets Vs Pistons Game: WATCH

Kobe Bryant's sudden death has impacted many players in and around the NBA. From LeBron James breaking down in tears on his way to Los Angeles to Shaquille O'Neal expressing grief over losing his 'brother', former and current players continue to mourn for the loss of the basketball legend. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving couldn't control his emotions during an interview after Nets beat Pistons on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

That’s real pain.



Much respect to Kyrie Irving form playing tonight 💯 pic.twitter.com/LV3Qln5rze — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) January 30, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Kyrie Irving pays emotional tribute after Pistons vs Nets game

Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday (Monday IST), was believed to have been a close friend and mentor to Nets star Kyrie Irving. Nets were scheduled to play New York Knicks on Sunday, just hours after Bryant's death was made public. Irving did not play in the game due to his grief.

I know he's now watching us, as well as Gigi ... I think the most beautiful thing is that it's connecting all of us."



Kyrie Irving on the loss of his close friend Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/1GX0LRaxXG — ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Kyrie Irving talks about Vanessa Bryant and family in Pistons vs Nets

Kyrie Irving made his return to the line-up on Wednesday night (Thursday IST), as the Nets beat Pistons 125-115. Nets paid a tribute by keeping two courtside seats empty to honour Kobbe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Kyrie Irving was seen in tears during the pre-game tribute.

The Nets are keeping two courtside seats empty for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, “Gigi.” The seats held open tonight are the same ones Kobe and Gigi sat in the viral clip of Kobe coaching Gianna. pic.twitter.com/5NJuIeH1SB — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 30, 2020

During the post-game interview, Kyrie Irving was teary-eyed once again as he tried to muster some word for his late mentor. Irving said Bryant's sudden death is hurting every present at the Barclays Center. Irving added that Kobe Bryant was like a teacher to him and many of his teammates. Irving, who wore his Kyrie 3 'Mamba Mentality' sneakers to honour Kobe, admitted that the last few days had been overwhelming for him, but insisted that he knows 'Gigi and Kobe are watching them from above'

“It is heartbreaking for all of us. I am not the only one dealing with something. I think the most beautiful thing is that it’s connecting all of us.” - Kyrie Irving on Kobe Bryant death

Pistons vs Nets highlights

Kyrie Irving finished the game with 20 points and five each of rebounds and assists. With the emotional victory over Pistons, Nets move to eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 20-26 (win-loss) record. They will face Chicago Bulls next on Friday night (Saturday IST).

