Damian Lillard Accuses Russell Westbrook For Intensifying Recent Trash Talk Between Them

Two weeks ago, Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook were involved in a verbal spat during the Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets game. Though both players looked frustrated, the exact details of their spat were unknown. In a recent interview, Damian Lillard himself revealed the details of their trash talk.

NBA 2019-20: Damian Lillard reveals details of trash talk with Russell Westbrook

According to Damian Lillard, tension began to build when he fouled Russell Westbrook when he was about to score a basket early on in the final period. That's when Russell Westbrook started talking. When he was going to the foul line, Westbrook started the spat by boastfully saying that he will win two points with ease. Damian Lillard retaliated by talking about Russell Westbrook's free-throw shooting and said he will end up missing both the shots.

"It was my first career triple double. It didn't really matter who it was against, just happy it came in a win"



Damian Lillard on whether it means more to get triple-double vs. Russell Westbrook #RipCity pic.twitter.com/xzN6YsECjT — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) January 30, 2020

Also read | Damian Lillard's son wins the internet over with adorable shooting skills

This apparently irked Russell Westbrook, who responded by asking Damian Lillard about his playoff seeding. Lillard ended the spat by warning Westbrook saying that he is the last person Westbrook would want to meet in the playoffs. Both players were issued a double technical foul. The Trail Blazers won the game, with Damian Lillard scoring 25 points and making 100% of his free throws. Russell Westbrook, on the other hand, scored 31 points and made 7-of-12 free throws. Trail Blazers won the game 117-107.

Also read | Damian Lillard sets social media on fire with record-breaking 61 points vs Warriors

Currently, Westbrook is making 78.7% of his free throws. Last year, he was at his career-worst 65.6% from the free-throw line. Though Damian Lillard and Portland are out of the playoffs this season with their 20-27 win-loss record, he has previously knocked the 2017 NBA MVP out of the playoffs. Lillard's 37-foot shot at the buzzer won the Trail Blazers their game.

Also read | Stephen Curry shakes his head in dismay as Damian Lillard scores 61 pts vs Warriors

NBA 2019-20: Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets highlights

The two teams met again on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Damian Lillard scored his first career triple-double with 36 points, 11 assists and 10 points. Russell Westbrook scored 31 points for the Rockets. The Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets 125-112.

Also read | Damian Lillard Net Worth, endorsements, rap albums and NBA career