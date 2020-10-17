ANR Vs BGS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live

MoraBanc Andorra will square off against San Pablo Burgos in a Week 6 match of the Spanish Liga ACB this weekend. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 pm IST on October 17 from the Poliesportiu d'Andorra, Spain. Here is our ANR vs BGS Dream11 prediction, ANR vs BGS Dream11 team and top picks.

👀 Se viene la Jornada 6️⃣ de la #LigaEndesa...

¡con reedición de la última FINAL como plato fuerte! pic.twitter.com/TW7zBtX2uA — Liga Endesa (@ACBCOM) October 16, 2020

Also Read | Russell Westbrook To The Knicks? Speculation Of Trade Grows Over Rockets Star's Future

ANR vs BGS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

MoraBanc Andorra's record at the Liga Endesa so far has been below average. After winning their first match against UCAM Murcia by a good 84-66 margin, MoraBanc Andorra could not maintain their form and lost their next three games against Valencia Basket, Unijaca and Divina Seguros Joventut. The team is now getting back into form after winning their game against Manresa last week with a slim 69-64 margin. Clevin Hannah will be a key player for the side after his impressive 23-point performance in the last game.

On the other hand, the San Pablo Burgos have had an excellent run in Liga Endesa. They lost their first game against last year's runners-up, Barcelona Basquet by just three points with the scoreline reading 89-86. The San Pablo Burgos bounced back amazingly, winning four games on the trot. They defeated Gran Canaria by a whopping 92-60 margin, San Sebastian Gipuzkoa 90-77, Zaragoza 100-86 and finally defending champions Baskonia in a close 91-89 game. They are in 2nd place in the table and will hope to continue their winning streak.

Also Read | Chris Paul To Join LeBron James, Anthony Davis At Lakers? NBA Trade Rumours Latest

ANR vs BGS Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

MoraBanc Andorra predicted starting lineup

Clevin Hannah (PG), Jeremy Senglin (SG), Haukur Palsson (SF), Tyson Perez (PF), Ignacio Llovet (C)

San Pablo Burgos predicted starting lineup

Alex Renfroe (PG), Thad McFadden (SG), Xavier Rabaseda (SF), Jasiel Rivero Fernandez (PF), Dejan Kravic (C)

Top picks for ANR vs BGS Dream11 team

MoraBanc Andorra - Clevin Hannah, Jeremy Senglin, Tyson Perez

San Pablo Burgos - Thad McFadden, Dejan Kravic, Jasiel Rivero Fernandez

Also Read | LaMelo Ball Ditches Father's Big Baller Brand, Signs BUMPER Sneaker Deal With Puma

ANR vs BGS live: ANR vs BGS Dream11 team

PG: Clevin Hannah, Alex Renfroe

SG: Thad McFadden, Jeremy Senglin

PF: Tyson Perez, Jasiel Rivero Fernandez

SF: Xavier Rabaseda

C: Dejan Kravic

ANR vs BGS Dream11 prediction

According to our ANR vs BGS Dream11 prediction, the San Pablo Burgos will win the match.

Note: The ANR vs BGS Dream11 prediction and ANR vs BGS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ANR vs BGS Dream11 team and ANR vs BGS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Anthony Davis Plans To Re-sign With Champs Lakers, Fans Call For 'back-to-back' Title Wins

Image Credits: Hereda San Pablo Burgos Twitter