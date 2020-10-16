Anthony Davis Plans To Re-sign With Champs Lakers, Fans Call For 'back-to-back' Title Wins

With both Anthony Davis and LeBron James on their roster, the Los Angeles Lakers were back in contention for an NBA title a decade later. Last weekend, Davis, along with James, led the Lakers to the 2019-20 NBA title. Earlier this year, there were many reports stating that Davis would be declining the Lakers' offer for a contract extension or player option. On Thursday, it was reported that Davis would be entering free agency, but will re-sign with the Lakers.

Anthony Davis plans to opt out of $28.7M player option and re-sign with the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/32AMnoyZRu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2020

As per Davis' contract with the Lakers, he has a player option for the 2020-21 season, set to begin in January. However, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Davis will opt out of that deal once free agency opens. In his report, Charania added that Davis – and his agent Rich Paul – will be meeting in the upcoming weeks to discuss the available contract options.

While this confirms Davis' plans to stay with the Lakers, it was already confirmed that he would be entering free agency. While talking to Sports Illustrated, Paul had stated that irrespective of the team that acquired Davis, he would be "going into free agency". Back then, Davis was with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis has had a successful first year with the Lakers, averaging 26.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 games for the Lakers, He performed better in the post-season, scoring 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Lakers beat the Miami Heat in a 4-2 series, securing their first title since 2010. Davis was drafted in 2012 and made his first Finals appearance with the Lakers.

Lakers fan want back-to-back championships

💪 keep going...... Let's make it back to back — Ronnell James (@JamesRonnell) October 16, 2020

I want Lakers to get Chris Paul and go back to back. — Nate (@KiddNateDogg) October 16, 2020

Back to Back for the lakers https://t.co/yBmViqIqBr — Royce Ri€H (@RR9xl) October 16, 2020

Lakers going back to back next year! — Jose Alvarez (@josealvarez2442) October 16, 2020

While the Lakers finally won a title after a long wait, fans have been tweeting about a back-to-back title. "I’ll call it now back to back champs!" one fan wrote, confident as Davis confirmed to be staying and James still on their roster. "Keep going...... Let's make it back to back," wrote another hopeful fan. However, some other NBA fans retaliated, stating that they don't think the Lakers can defend their title this time.

