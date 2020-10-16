Chris Paul To Join LeBron James, Anthony Davis At Lakers? NBA Trade Rumours Latest

In 2018, LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers with hopes of leading the team to their 17th NBA title. A year later, James played a starring role in getting Anthony Davis to sign with the Lakers for the 2019-20 season. Now that the Lakers have won the title, reports claim that James is trying to influence a Chris Paul trade, hoping to get his old friend to wear the Purple and Gold jersey along with him and Anthony Davis, hoping for a two-peat.

Can LeBron James manoeuvre a Chris Paul to Lakers trade?

According to a league executive on the possibility of the Lakers pursuing a Chris Paul trade;



"Chris Paul would love to come back to L.A. I know it would be a dream come true for Chris...I know LeBron loves and trusts him, and he would be a good fit."



- (Via @EricPincus) pic.twitter.com/esg7sat1VT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 15, 2020

While a Chris Paul to Lakers trade might not happen, reports state that it would be something Paul has always wanted. In 2011, Paul was supposed to play with Kobe Bryant, but the deal never materialised. As per current reports, LeBron James might influence Paul into joining the Lakers. NBA executives state that if Paul were to move to LA, James would play a big role, just like he did with Davis.

“Chris Paul would love to come back to L.A. I know it would be a dream come true for Chris,” said an Eastern Conference executive, adding that James trusts Paul, and would play well with him. The executive further added that while the whole ordeal seems like a big risk, it could pay off, as the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers and Nuggets are all going to get better next year. They added that while the Lakers were able to win at the bubble in Orlando, they might not do so in a normal setting.

Furthermore, it is a "no-brainer" for the Lakers to get someone like Chris Paul. "It’s a really valid and viable scenario,” the executive added. However, the Lakers will need to clear some cap space to accommodate Paul's contract. The 35-year-old guard has two years on his contract left worth $85.6 million. Additionally, the New York Knicks are also said to be interested in acquiring Paul, and even have the cap space to do so.

Paul, however, is said to be wanting to join a title contender. The Lakers also have Davis, who will reportedly be re-signing with the team after entering free agency. As per previous reports, the 27-year-old was always going to decline a contract extension and player option, wanting to sign in free agency.

