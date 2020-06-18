ANR Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Live Game Info

MoraBanc Andorra will square off against Valencia Basket for the 2020 Spanish Liga ACB game. The game will be held on Thursday, June 18 at 7:00 PM IST at Pavelló Municipal Font de San Lluís in Spain. The ANR vs VAL game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the ANR vs VAL Dream11 prediction, ANR vs VAL Dream11 team and ANR vs VAL Dream11 top picks.

ANR vs VAL Dream11 prediction: MoraBanc Andorra preview

With 13 wins and ten losses, MoraBanc Andorra has been placed at the sixth position on the Spain Liga ACB 2020 points table with a total of 26 points scored. They faced UCAM Murcia for their last game, where MoraBanc Andorra won with a 87-72 score. Before that game, they played against Herbalife Gran Canaria, where Andorra lost the game with a 70-60 margin. The team has won three of their last five games are currently on a two-game winning streak. To move up the points table, they will have to beat Valencia Basket.

ANR vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Valencia Basket preview

Currently, Valencia Basket are ranked seventh on the Spain Liga ACB 2020 points table with 24 points. The team has won 12 and lost 11 of their total 23 games played. They last played Herbalife Gran Canaria, where Valencia Basket lost with a 87-77 score. Before that they played against San Pablo Burgos, where they won with a massive 95-66 margin.

Squads for the ANR vs VAL Dream11 team

ANR vs VAL Dream11 team squad – MoraBanc Andorra (ANR)

Clevin Hannah, Jeremy Senglin, Guillem Colom, Raimon Carrasco, David Walker, Frantz Massenat, David Jelinek, Bandja Sy, Dejan Todorovic, Alexis Bartolome, Tyson Perez, Nacho Llovet, Moussa Diagne, Dejan Musli and Babatunde Olumuyiwa.

ANR vs VAL Dream11 team squad – Valencia Basket (VAL)

Sam Van Rossom, Quino Colom, Millan Jimenez, Fernando San Emeterio, Guillem Vives, Vanja Marinkovic, Alberto Abalde , Aaron Doornekamp , Joan Sastre , Louis Labeyrie, Maurice Ndour, Bojan Dubljevic, Mike Tobey and Tomas Pavelka.

ANR vs VAL Dream11 top pics

MoraBanc Andorra

Clevin Hannah

Frantz Massenat

Bandja Sy

Tyson Perez

Moussa Diagne

Valencia Basket

Sam Van Rossom

Guillem Vives

Alberto Abalde

Maurice Ndour

Bojan Dubljevic

ANR vs VAL Dream11 prediction

MoraBanc Andorra will start as favourites against Valencia Basket in the Spanish Liga ACB.

Note: The ANR vs VAL Dream11 prediction and ANR vs VAL Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

(Image source: Guillem Vives official Instagram)