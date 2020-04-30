Michael Jordan Once Turned Down A $100 Million Offer To Make A Two-hour Appearance

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan was known to be careful with the deals he signed over the years. Jordan had multiple deals in his career but reportedly turned down various offers. Michael Jordan's agent David Falk recalled incidents when the Chicago Bulls legend turned down large paychecks where he would have to work less.

Michael Jordan offers: David Falk revealed Jordan once turned down a $100 million offer

Out of all Michael Jordan offers, Falk once bought him an offer for $100 million, which he turned down. As per Falk, Jordan once turned down a one-day golf appearance in Asia which was reportedly paying him $7 million. During an interview with WFAN, Falk revealed that a woman in the Philippines offered them the money so Jordan could play in a golf tournament. He even talked about the $100 million deal, which only required him to make a two-hour appearance to announce the deal. Jordan turned down that deal as well.

According to Forbes, Jordan's deals have 'revolutionised basketball' and sports in general with his Air Jordan brand. Last year, Jordan reportedly made $130 million from his deal with Nike. While Jordan currently only endorses a few brands, he still works with companies like Gatorade. As per reports, the NBA legend earned $15 million in 2019 from his non-Nike deals and endeavours. As per Forbes, Jordan's net worth is $2.1 billion, mostly due to his majority stakes in the NBA team Charlotte Hornets. The first two episodes of Jordan's documentary The Last Dance were released on April 19 (April 29 IST). The Last Dance episode 5 and episode 6 will be released on May 3 9:00 pm EST (May 4 IST). The Last Dance Episode 5 will reportedly feature late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

